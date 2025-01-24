Chelsea and Manchester United linked winger offers himself to play for Barcelona: Reports 

Eliesse Ben Seghir, who is wanted at Chelsea and Manchester United, has offered his services to Barcelona, according to El Nacional. The Moroccan international has caught the eye with Monaco this season, registering seven goals and four assists from 28 games.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent, including the Premier League duo, who have been offered the chance to sign him. The Red Devils are looking for attacking reinforcements amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

A new left-forward remains on their agenda and Ben Seghir has popped up on their radar. However, the player is also wanted at Chelsea at the moment.

The Blues have invested heavily in talented young footballers of late and the teenager fits their transfer strategy. With Christopher Nkunku linked with an exit and Mykhailo Mudryk's future uncertain, the London giants are expected to further invest in their attack this year.

Interestingly, Barcelona may have an advantage over Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign Ben Seghir. The player reportedly is keen to join the Catalans if he leaves Monaco and has personally offered his services to the club.

The LaLiga giants remain interested in a left forward this year and have Nico Williams on their agenda. However, the Moroccan could be a cheaper alternative to the Spaniard. Ben Seghir has a style of play very similar to Lamine Yamal, and those two could be the future for Barcelona.

Will Barcelona battle Chelsea for a Premier League defender this year?

Eliesse Ben Seghir

Barcelona are apparently ready to lock horns with Chelsea for the services of Murillo, according to SPORT. The Brazilian defender has been outstanding for Nottingham Forest of late and has turned heads at Camp Nou.

The Catalans are well stocked at the back currently but remain on the lookout for reinforcements. Ronald Araujo recently signed a new deal, while Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez have forced a rock-solid partnership this season.

However, with Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen's future uncertain, the LaLiga giants have been forced into action. Barcelona have identified Murillo as the ideal candidate to shore up their backline.

However, the player is under contract with the West Bridgford side until 2029 and is likely to cost a massive fee. The Catalans will also face competition from Chelsea, who have the finances to beat them in the race for the 22-year-old.

