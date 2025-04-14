Chelsea and Manchester United make first contact with PL star over summer move: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Ipswich Town regarding Liam Delap. As reported by Fabrizio Romano via Chelsea Dodgers on X, the two Premier League sides have both got in touch with the Tractor Boys.

Delap has been a shining light for Ipswich Town this season, despite the club's imminent relegation from the Premier League. The 22-year-old has attracted interest from several top clubs following his exploits for Kieran McKenna's side.

Ipswich Town signed the young English striker from Manchester City last summer in a reported £20 million deal. He has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 34 appearances across competitions this season.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both reportedly inquired about the England under-21 international's release clause and desired wages. Both sides could certainly do with the addition of a quality number nine to their ranks.

Manchester United have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as their two options up front, who have both failed to impress this season. The two have scored just 15 goals between them this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also struggled for a quality striker in recent years. Nicolas Jackson started this season well but has missed a chunk of the season with injuries.

Delap was on the books of Manchester City between 2019 and 2024 but made only six appearances for the Cityzens. He had loan spells with Stoke City, Preston North End, and Hull City before moving to Ipswich Town.

Chelsea and Manchester United want Serie A youngster: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly keen on a move for the Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz. As reported by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, the Turkey international faces an uncertain future at the Turin club.

The Old Lady reportedly fear that they could lose Yildiz if they fail to secure Champions League football. They are fourth in the table at the moment following a ressurgence in form under new manager Igor Tudor.

Yildiz is said to be happy at Juventus but could be open to a move if they miss out on top four. At just 19 years of age, he is already a key player for the Italian giants and has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 44 appearances this campaign.

