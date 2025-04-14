Manchester United and Chelsea ready to make move for highly rated winger - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz. As reported by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, the Turkish sensation's future at the Juventus Stadium is uncertain.

The Old Lady are reportedly concerned that they might have to let Yildiz depart in the summer if they miss out on Champions League football. Their form has somewhat improved under new manager Igor Tudor, seeing Juventus climb up to fourth in the table.

However, the Serie A giants remain concerned that they might not be able to hold onto their prized asset beyond the summer. Champions League qualification will certainly strengthen their case but interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea is reportedly concerning them.

Yildiz reportedly is happy to stay at the Turin club but could be open to a move should Juventus fail to achieve Champions League qualification. The 19-year-old has become a key player for the Old Lady this season and has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe.

The Turkish sensation joined Juventus from Bayern Munich in 2022 and made his senior debut in August 2023. He has not looked back since and has been a regular starter this season.

Yildiz is a versatile player who is capable of playing on either flank as well as a number ten. He is technically gifted and also boasts solid physical attributes which make him a dangerous player to deal with.

Aged only 19, he has his best days well ahead of him and could be a world-beater in the future. He has made 44 appearances for Juventus this season, scoring eight times and producing five assists.

Former Premier League midfielder compares Manchester United and Chelsea

Veteran Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic has opened up on the differences between Chelsea and Manchester United. The defensive midfielder played for both sides across his illustrious career although he enjoyed more success during his time with the Blues.

Matic had two stints with Chelsea, the first being 2009-11 and the second being 2014-17. He won five trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge but failed to win a single silverware during his stint at Manchester United between 2017 and 2022.

While discussing the difference between the two Premier League giants, Matic said, as quoted by UtdDistrict on X:

"The difference I felt after Chelsea was that, at Chelsea, everything was about the result and winning trophies. That was the spirit in the whole club, even from the man who cuts the grass. Roman Abramovich would only ask us about results. At United, it was more commercial-minded. I started to think that after a couple of months in the club."

The Serbian added:

"I understand that our salary needs to be paid, but I felt that the results were not the focus like it was at Chelsea. I maybe did two commercial jobs at Chelsea, at United it was far more. I arrived at United with the anger to win trophies like I had at Chelsea, but step by step I started to feel that trophies were not the focus. Maybe I’m not right, but that was my feeling inside."

Matic currently plies his trade for Lyon in Ligue 1 and is almost a regular for the French giants, even at the age of 36.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More