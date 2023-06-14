Chelsea and Manchester United prepare blank check offer to sign Real Madrid transfer target - Reports

According to El Nacional, Chelsea and Manchester United are preparing a blank check offer for Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman recently dropped a bombshell as he sent Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a letter, saying that he doesn't want to renew his contract beyond 2024.

Mbappe has an extension clause in his contract that he can activate at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Frenchman, though, is not willing to do that. The Parisians have given the player an ultimatum, saying he either renews or will be sold in the summer.

Mbappe has been a long-term transfer target for Real Madrid, and his latest situation has given Los Blancos hope that they can buy Mbappe. The Madrid giants are reportedly willing to shell out as much as €200 million.

However, Chelsea, along with Manchester United, are reportedly preparing a blank check. The west Londoners struggled to find the back of the net regularly last season and signing Mbappe could solve a lot of their problems. However, the lack of European football can harm their intent.

United, meanwhile, are also keen on signing a new attacker. Harry Kane, along with Victor Osimhen, are leading the team's wishlist. Mbappe's availability could change the scenario.

Kylian Mbappe said he didn't ask to be sold to Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have been linked for a while now. His recent saga with PSG has given extra pace to the rumors of a move to the Spanish capital. Mbappe, however, lifted the lid on his situation.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner claimed that he didn't ask to be sold to the Spanish club. Rather, he informed the club about the decision to not renew beyond 2024. He told Gazzetta dello Sport:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

Mbappe's sale could generate PSG massive revenue. Hence, it is understandable why the club might be reluctant to let him go on a free transfer and sell him this summer instead.

