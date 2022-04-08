Chelsea and Manchester United register interest in Bayern Munich forward who is 'contemplating' a summer move - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry. The 26-year-old has little over a year left on his contract and is yet to reach an agreement over an extension with the club.

According to Football365, Gnabry is 'contemplating' a move away from Bayern Munich this summer. He has attracted interest from a host of Europe's top clubs, including the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Bayern Munich could be forced to cash in on the former Arsenal winger this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. He is valued at £63 million by Transfermarkt.

The German winger made his professional debut for Premier League giants Arsenal in 2012. He was unable to cement his spot in the first team during his time with the Gunners and was sold to Werder Bremen for £5 million in 2016.

Serge Gnabry joined Bayern Munich from Werder Bremen in the summer of 2017 for just £4.5 million. The 26-year-old has since developed into one of the best forwards in Europe. He has scored 67 goals in 164 appearances for the club, and has helped them win three Bundesliga titles, two DFB Pokal's, and a Champions League title.

Reports suggest he could be enticed into a move to the Premier League, where he will have a point to prove.

Manchester United are preparing themselves for the departure of a number of forwards this summer. Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard's contracts are set to expire. Anthony Martial is currently on loan at Sevilla and is expected to secure a permanent move away from Old Trafford this summer.

United could attempt to make use of Ralf Rangnick's contacts in Germany to persuade Serge Gnabry to join the club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have grown frustrated with the inconsistent performances of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. The duo have failed to adapt to the speed and physicality of the English game since joining the club in 2020. The Blues will therefore be keen to bolster their attack this summer.

Serge Gnabry could reject the advances of Manchester United and Chelsea due to the uncertainty surrounding both clubs

Villarreal CF v Bayern München Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign. The Red Devils parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November after a string of disappointing results. They then appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim boss until the end of the season.

The former RB Leipzig coach has been unable to turn things around at Old Trafford. United currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table and are at risk of missing out on next season's Champions League.

The club are therefore expected to hire a new manager this summer and undergo a squad rebuild. The Premier League giants could take a couple of years to develop into a club that will challenge for trophies.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



He’s also approved by Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag priority has always been Man United. Work in progress. Manchester United board are pushing on Erik ten Hag as new manager, as per @MarkOgden_ - agreement not completed yet but talks are ongoing on staff, budget & moreHe’s also approved by Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag priority has always been Man United. Work in progress. Manchester United board are pushing on Erik ten Hag as new manager, as per @MarkOgden_ - agreement not completed yet but talks are ongoing on staff, budget & more 🔴 #MUFCHe’s also approved by Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag priority has always been Man United. Work in progress. https://t.co/QU5FNDdkd3

Chelsea's potential sale, on the other hand, has raised questions about the future of Thomas Tuchel and a number of their players.

Serge Gnabry could therefore reject the advances of Manchester United and Chelsea due to the current situation of both clubs.

