Chelsea and Manchester United told Premier League midfielder would cost £70 million - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion have slapped a £70 million price tag on Moises Caicedo, who is wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United, according to The Sun.

Brighton acquired Caicedo's services from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle for £3.6 million in February 2021. Following a brief loan stint in Belgium, the midfielder has established himself as a regular at the Amex Stadium.

Caicedo has played 25 matches across all competitions for the Seagulls, scoring and assisting two goals each. His performances for the south coast outfit have seen him attract interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 21-year-old's displays for Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have only seen his stocks go up. As he continues to grow in stature, it appears Brighton hope to make a significant profit from his sale.

Brighton have never been opposed to selling their top players, but they will only do so if the price is right. According to the aforementioned source, it would cost Chelsea and Manchester United £60-£70 million to sign Caicedo.

Manchester United were notably interested in signing Caicedo before he joined Brighton in February 2021. They reportedly made phone calls in an attempt to sign during the lockdown, but ultimately lost the race to Brighton.

It appears the Red Devils remain keen on acquiring the Ecuador international's services. However, they would now have to fork out a significant amount of money to prise him away from the Amex Stadium.

The Blues, on the other hand, have seemingly identified midfield as an area that needs strengthening. Both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have their contracts with the club expiring at the end of the season.

It is worth noting that Chelsea are managed by Graham Potter, who in charge of Brighton for three years. Caicedo made 16 appearances under the Englishman, who jumped ships in September.

Chelsea and Manchester United are not the only clubs interested in Caicedo

A transfer to Chelsea or Manchester United could be enticing for Caicedo, who has a contract with Brighton until 2025. However, they are not the only clubs interested in signing the midfielder.

Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in acquiring the former Beerschot loan star. Like the Red Devils, they were also in the race for him before he joined Brighton last year.

Liverpool are another Premier League club said to be in the mix for Caicedo. The Reds are tipped to sign at least one new midfielder in 2023 and the Ecuadorian is under consideration.

