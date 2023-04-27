Fulham are reportedly demanding in excess of £50 million for Joao Palhinha, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, the Cottagers are braced for offers for Palhinha, 27, with the Blues, Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur interested. However, Marco Silva's side want to make a profit on the £20 million they paid Sporting CP last summer for the midfielder.

Hence, they will only consider offers of around £50 million for the Portuguese midfielder. Palhinha has excelled since arriving at Craven Cottage this season. He has been a mainstay in Silva's side, featuring 34 times across competitions, scoring four goals. He has also made the most tackles (119) of any top-flight player this season.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to strengthen his squad in the summer. He has bolstered his midfield with the signings of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer. However, speculation is growing over Scott McTominay's future, with the Scot reportedly wanted by fellow top-four chasers Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have made plenty of alterations to their squad under their new ownership. They have spent over £600 million, including a British transfer record £106.8 million spent on Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez. However, the Blues are still in the midst of a rebuild, and many players' futures are at risk.

Mauricio Pochettino set to become Chelsea boss after being snubbed by Manchester United last year

Mauricio Pochettino was snubbed by the Red Devils.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino looks increasingly likely to become Chelsea's next permanent boss. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Argentine coach held talks with the Blues this week, and negotiations are in the final stages.

Pochettino will make a return to the Premier League after previously managing Spurs from 2014 to 2019. However, he could have returned to English football with Manchester United last year.

The Mirror reports that Pochettino was overlooked by the Red Devils when they opted to appoint Erik ten Hag in April 2022. The Argentine was their top target when they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021, but he stressed that the timing was critical. He was also at PSG at the time, so moving clubs mid-season was complicated.

PSG sacked Pochettino last summer despite leading them to the Ligue 1 title. He was then back on Manchester United's shortlist for a permanent replacement for Solskjaer while Ralf Rangnick took interim charge. However, the Red Devils decided that Ten Hag was their man. The Dutchman has won the club their first trophy (Carabao Cup) in six years.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been searching for a replacement for Graham Potter since dismissing him in March. Frank Lampard has taken a caretaker role while the search for a successor takes place. Pochettino has moved into pole position, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann dropping out of the race.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes