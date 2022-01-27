Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur 'preparing offers' for Bayern Munich star, Barcelona also interested - Reports

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule. The German's contract with Bayern is set to expire at the end of the season and has reportedly made clear his desire to leave the club in the summer.

According to Bavarian Football Works, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are 'preparing offers' for Sule. The 26-year-old is widely considered one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga thanks to his physicality, speed and passing ability.

Sule joined Bayern Munich from TSG Hoffenheim in the summer of 2017. He immediately became a regular starter for the German giants, making 42 appearances in all competitions during his debut season with the club.

The centre-back suffered a serious knee injury during the opening stages of the 2019-20 season. The injury ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign and from participation at Euro 2020. Since making his return to football, Sule has once again become a key member of Bayern Munich's starting line-up.

Overall, he has made 158 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored six goals. The former Hoffenheim star has helped Bayern Munich win four Bundesliga titles, two DFP Pokals and a UEFA Champions League title.

Despite enjoying a successful stint at the Allianz Arena, Sule has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the club.

According to the Evening Standard, Bayern Munich chairman Oliver Khan has announced that Sule will down his deal with the Bundesliga giants. This would make him a free agent next summer.

Manchester United are keen to sign a top-quality defender to partner Raphael Varane at the back next season. The club have reportedly grown frustrated with inconsistent performances from Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire. Ralf Rangnick could use his Bundesliga connections to convince Sule to join the Premier League giants next summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing themselves for the potential exit of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta next summer. All of their contracts are set to expire at the end of the ongoing season. The Blues could therefore attempt to sign Sule in a bid to reinforce their squad.

Lastly, Tottenham Hotspur are keen to back new manager Antonio Conte in next summer's transfer window. The Italian is likely to be given the funds required to improve his current team and could therefore make a move for Sule.

GOAL @goal Niklas Sule will leave Bayern Munich as a free agent this summer, opting not to sign a new contract Niklas Sule will leave Bayern Munich as a free agent this summer, opting not to sign a new contract 👀 https://t.co/TGw1Gu1heN

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham could face competition from Barcelona for Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule

Niklas Sule in action during this season's UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona have also reportedly identified Niklas Sule as a transfer target. They are likely to join Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham in the race to sign the German.

The Catalan giants are believed to be keen to sign a long-term replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique. At 34, Pique is approaching the twilight stage of his career. The La Masia product has become a club legend at Barcelona, but has been unable to produce the goods on a regular basis for the club in recent years.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball

thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea and Newcastle on red alert with Niklas Sule ‘set to leave Bayern Munich at end of season on free transfer’ Chelsea and Newcastle on red alert with Niklas Sule ‘set to leave Bayern Munich at end of season on free transfer’thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Barcelona's dire financial situation is likely to limit their spending budget during next summer's transfer window. The club could therefore target free agents and loan signings. Niklas Sule would be the ideal transfer target for the Blaugrana, with the club being linked with Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta as well.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra