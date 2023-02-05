Chelsea have 'meddled strongly' in race to appoint ex-Barcelona manager: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly strongly positioned in the race to appoint former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique. This comes as pressure is mounting on Blues boss Graham Potter.

The English coach succeeded Thomas Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge dugout in September last year. Despite a promising start, his side have faltered. They sit ninth in the league, losing seven of 21 games.

Chelsea's latest setback was a dull 0-0 draw with Fulham at home on Friday (February 3). Moans and groans have occurred around the west London club throughout the season.

According to Fichajes, the Blues have meddled strongly in the race to appoint Enrique. However, Atletico Madrid are the club touted as favorites to lure the former Barcelona coach to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Squawka @Squawka



2014/15:

2015/16:

2016/17:



Legend of the club. Luis Enrique has now won 9 trophies in three seasons as Barcelona manager:2014/15:2015/16:2016/17:Legend of the club. Luis Enrique has now won 9 trophies in three seasons as Barcelona manager:2014/15: 🏆🏆🏆2015/16: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆2016/17: 🏆Legend of the club. 🔴🔵 https://t.co/nTSx7MyWg1

The Spanish coach has been out of management since December last year after he resigned from his role as Spain manager. La Roja made a disappointing exit from the FIFA World Cup, losing 3-0 on penalties to Morocco in the last 16.

Enrique was lauded during his time in charge of the Blaugrana, he led the Catalan giants to the UEFA Champions League in 2015. He was also at the helm as Barca won the La Liga title twice in 2015 and 2016.

He oversaw 183 matches at the Nou Camp, with Barcelona winning 138 of those games. His proven European experience and success working with top talents such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez are enticing.

For now, the Blues are seemingly sticking by Potter, as the English coach was handed a five-year deal when he succeded Tuchel. However, if there is no improvement, given that the club have spent over £500 million since being taken over last May, they could move Enrique.

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 100% leaving and a return to Barcelona is mooted

Aubameyang looks set to leave the Blues in the summer.

Aubameyang left Barcelona for Chelsea on transfer deadline day during the summer. He joined the Blues for £10 million at a time when a centre-forward signing was vital. However, the Gabonese frontman has struggled at Stamford Bridge, scoring just three goals in 18 games across competitions.

He has been unable to replicate the impressive form he accomplished with Barca during his seven months with the Catalan club. He bagged 13 goals in 24 matches. To make matters worse, he has been withdrawn from the west Londoners' UEFA Champions League squad to make room for new signings.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano expects Aubameyang to leave Chelsea in the summer. Barca are said to have attempted resigning their former forward in January. However, FIFA rules prohibited him from making a return to the Nou Camp. The Italian journalist claims that the Blaugrana like the player.

