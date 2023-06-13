Chelsea and Inter Milan are reportedly set to meet this week with a focus on potential moves involving Kalidou Koulibaly, Andre Onana, Trevoh Chalobah and Romelu Lukaku.

The update came from transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano via his Twitter page just a couple of days before the start of the summer transfer window. Romano tweeted on Monday, June 12:

"Chelsea and Inter are set to schedule a meeting in the next days, as called yesterday. Understand Inter will ask about Kalidou Koulibaly as priority target.

"Romelu Lukaku’s future, main topic; but Trevoh Chalobah for Inter, André Onana for Chelsea will be also discussed."

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter in the summer of 2021, having helped the Serie A giants win the Serie A title. However, after a disappointing 2021-22 season on his return to Stamford Bridge, he was loaned back to the Nerazzurri for the recently concluded campaign.

Inter's financial issues could prevent them from signing the Belgian on a permanent deal. The upcoming meeting could eventually lead to a definitive conclusion on where he will play his football next season.

Simone Inzaghi's side also look set to lose centre-back Milan Skriniar on a free transfer this summer. Koulibaly is rumored to be one of their primary targets to replace him, while Chalobah could further strengthen their backline.

Lastly, Chelsea's interest in Onana stems from the struggles their goalkeepers faced this term.

Edouard Mendy kept just one clean sheet in 12 appearances, having spent plenty of time on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury. His replacement Kepa Arrizabalaga began well, but errors began creeping in towards the end of the campaign.

Together, they managed just 13 clean sheets in 51 combined appearances while shipping in 62 goals.

Looking at how the 4 stars who are part of Chelsea and Inter Milan's reported discussions fared this season

Chelsea and Inter Milan had largely contrasting 2022-23 seasons.

The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League, exited both domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League in the early stages, and appointed three different managers. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri finished third in Serie A, won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, and finished as Champions League runners-up.

As a result, players from the two teams also endured very different seasons.

Kalidou Koulibaly was one of the London giants' high-profile arrivals last summer. However, he struggled in his debut season in England, starting just 20 Premier League matches (29 across competitions). In those league games, he helped them keep just six clean sheets and won only 57% of his duels.

Trevoh Chalobah, meanwhile, struggled for game-time, starting just 23 matches across competitions. He didn't leave a lasting impression when he played, with Chelsea's bloated squad and managerial changes not really aiding the 23-year-old's development.

On the Inter Milan front, Andre Onana was one of their best performers, keeping eight clean sheets in 13 Champions League matches as they made the final. Overall, he recorded 19 clean sheets in 41 games across all competitions, while conceding just 36 times.

Romelu Lukaku, however, did not enjoy a great campaign for the Nerazzurri. Having returned to a club for whom he previously scored 64 times in 95 matches, he netted just 14 goals in 37 appearances across competitions this term.

Lukaku also put in a poor display in Inter's 1-0 Champions League final defeat against Manchester City.

