Chelsea have met £20m release clause for Championship midfielder, player set to have medical in next 24 hours - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly met the £20 million release clause for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, who's set to undergo a medical shortly.

Sky Sports reports that Adams is expected in London to go through his medical checks in the next 24 hours. The 24-year-old looks set to become Mauricio Pochettino's seventh signing of the summer.

Adams signed a five-year deal with Leeds when he joined from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig last summer. However, the Peacocks' relegation to the EFL Championship placed doubts over his future at Elland Road.

Chelsea have swooped for the USMNT international as Pochettino's rebuild of his midfield continues. Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante all departed this summer, leaving the west Londoners in need of replacements.

The Blues have long been chasing Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, but they now look to be closing in on their first midfield acquisition. Adams impressed for Leeds last season despite their relegation. He featured 26 times across competitions and was a constant presence at the heart of the Peacocks' midfield.

A £20 million deal for Chelsea is somewhat of a bargain, given the massive outlay they have spent on signings in recent transfer windows. He has knowledge of playing in the Premier League and could suit Pochettino's quick transitional style of play.

Adams represented the USA in four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was also a hit at Leipzig before his move to Elland Road, winning the DFB-Pokal in 2022.

Chelsea's £48 million bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia expected to be rejected

Chelsea are set to fail with their bid for Lavia.

The Blues have also thrown their hat into the race for Southampton's Romeo Lavia who has been heavily linked with Liverpool. The west London giants have made a £48 million offer for the Belgian who's expected to leave St Mary's.

However, the aforementioned source claims that Chelsea's bid is expected to be rejected by the Saints. The EFL Championship outfit value Lavia, 19, at £50 million and are seemingly not willing to compromise.

Lavia was a standout performer for them last season in a dismal campaign that saw Southampton relegated. He made 35 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

He joined the Saints from Manchester City last summer, and the Cityzens do possess a buyback clause in his contract. However, that isn't activated till 2024, meaning two of their biggest rivals have moved for him this summer.