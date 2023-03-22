Chelsea monitoring Manchester United target as potential Kepa Arrizabalaga replacement in the summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Manchester United target Robert Sanchez as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper has fallen out of favor with Roberto De Zerbi.

Football Insider reports that the Blues have targeted the 25-year-old and are joined in the race for his signature by Tottenham and Manchester United. Sanchez was first-choice at the Amex under Graham Potter before he headed to Chelsea last September.

He has featured 23 times across competitions, keeping seven clean sheets. However, since De Zerbi succeded Potter, Sanchez has been displaced in Brighton's starting lineup by Jason Steele. The Italian prefers the English shot-stopper. This has paved the way for the west London giants to potentially reunite Sanchez with Potter.

Chelsea want to sign a new goalkeeper despite Kepa's credible form. The Blues stopper has made 27 appearances, keeping 11 clean sheets. However, Kepa does have the occasional dip in form. He was blamed by former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster for Everton's equalizer in a 2-2 draw last weekend.

Kepa has two years left on his contract and could do with more worthy competition as Edouard Mendy has failed to convince Potter. The Senegalese was a consistent starter under former coach Thomas Tuchel. Yet, under Potter's regime, he has been replaced by Kepa. AC Milan are reportedly favorites to sign the Blues goalkeeper in the summer.

Sanchez has two years remaining on his contract with Brighton. Transfermarkt values him at €32 million. He holds a good relationship with Potter from their stint together at the Amex.

However, Manchester United are lingering in the background as they look for competition for David de Gea. Dean Henderson's future is uncertain as he has been on loan at Nottingham Forest. It is unlikely he will accept a backup role to De Gea.

Manchester United reignite their interest in Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic

The Red Devils are back in for Pulisic.

According to English journalist Simon Phillips, Manchester United have reignited their interest in Chelsea winger Pulisic. The American has endured a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge since arriving in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund.

He has failed to become a regular starter for the Blues, starting just nine of 24 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are back on Pulisic's tail after previous interest:

“I was told over the weekend that Manchester United have reignited their interest in the USA international and are considering a summer move."

Phillips continued by alluding to the fact that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag may be looking to strengthen his attack:

“With Jadon Sancho struggling, Antony lacking consistency and fitness, and potential loans for Facundo Pellestri and Alejandro Garnacho, United are looking at profiles like Pulisic, and they really appreciate the player.”

Pulisic has a year remaining on his contract but could be set for an exit this summer. Transfermarkt values him at €32 million.

