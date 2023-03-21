“I don’t think he’s the long-term solution” – Ben Foster urges Chelsea to get rid of 28-year-old star after Everton draw

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has urged Chelsea to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga following his role in the side's 2-2 draw against Everton.

Graham Potter's men slipped to a draw at Stamford Bridge, and Kepa could perhaps have done better with the Toffees' 89th-minute equaliser. Second-half substitute Ellis Simms got past Kalidou Koulibaly before firing past the Spanish shot-stopper from a tight ankle. His effort drifted underneath the Blues goalkeeper.

Foster was less than impressed with Kepa's goalkeeping as Everton claimed a crucial draw. He said on his YouTube channel:

"Let’s talk about Everton’s equaliser because I think Kepa should save it. A top goalkeeper saves that. This is a big moment; we're in injury time, so if he saves that, it's 2-1. These the fine margins, but I think a top goalie has to save that."

The former Manchester United goalkeeper continued by advising Potter's side to search for a replacement for Kepa in the summer:

"I don't think Kepa is the right guy for it, full stop. I don't think he's the long-term solution. I think at the end of the season either Mendy will get fit and get back in the team or they will need to go into the market and sign somebody."

Foster then alluded to the amount of money Chelsea spent on both Kepa and his fellow shot-stopper Edouard Mendy:

"They spent £70m on Kepa by the way and £25m on Mendy; that’s almost £100m on goalkeepers."

Kepa has endured a topsy-turvy time at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Athletic Bilbao in 2018. He has displaced Mendy as Potter's first-choice shot-stopper this season, featuring 27 times across competitions and keeping 11 clean sheets.

However, the Spaniard has never truly made the No.1 jersey his own at Chelsea. He was also linked with a move to Newcastle United last year before the Magpies signed Nick Pope from Burnley.

The west London giants have been linked with a move for Brentford's David Raya. The Spaniard is expected to leave the Gtech Community Stadium in the summer and could cost around £40 million.

Barcelona consider summer move for Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta is wanted by the Blaugrana.

Fichajes reports that Azpilicueta is back on Barcelona's radar after the Blaugrana failed to sign him last summer. The Chelsea defender signed a new two-year deal in August after much speculation over a potential move to the Camp Nou.

However, he has not been an undisputed starter this season under Potter, starting 14 of 26 games and helping the side keep nine clean sheets. It's claimed that Azpilicueta is unlikely to sign an extension on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

Barca are eyeing more depth at right-back following the departure of Hector Bellerin to Sporting CP in January. Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde have both performed in the role.

Xavi admitted that he was disappointed not to have sealed the signing of Azpilicueta last summer. He said (via FourFourTwo):

"Being honest, we wanted to sign Cesar Azpilicueta, and we couldn't, so that's the situation."

