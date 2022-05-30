Newcastle United interested in out of favour 27-year-old Chelsea star - Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on signing Kepa Arrizabalga from Chelsea. The Magpies are looking to bring in a world-class keeper and have joined the race for the Spaniard.

As per Simon Johnson of The Athletic, Chelsea could part ways with Kepa this summer with Newcastle among the interested parties. The former Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper seemingly said 'prolonged' goodbyes to his teammates at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as per the aforementioned report.

The Blues should not expect anything close to the €80 million they paid to sign him from Bilbao.

Tuchel still sees Edouard Mendy as the #1 keeper at the club and will promote Marcus Bettinelli as the second choice if Kepa leaves. Nathan Baxter will likely be handed a third-choice role with a move for Gabriel Slonina, the Chicago Fire goalkeeper, also in the works.

On the other hand, Newcastle United have Marin Dubravka as the top keeper and Eddie Howe wants a more reliable pair of hands in goal.

Kepa feeling better at Chelsea despite becoming second choice

Kepa was signed with high expectations after Thibaut Courtois was sold to Real Madrid. The Spaniard started his career at Stamford Bridge well, but his performances dipped in the second season.

Writing in The Players' Tribune, Kepa said:

"Right now, I feel really good at Chelsea, both physically and mentally. I'm happy and I believe I'm a better goalkeeper than I was two years ago. Of course I would like to play more minutes. I would be lying if I said that I was completely happy with my situation. But I also respect the coach's decisions. I understand that there are other players who are doing well. The team is doing great, too, and in the end that is the most important thing. If we had not put the team first, there is no way we could have won that final against City.

"I always try to help the team in whatever role that I have. Since I was little, my father instilled in me the idea that when you do what you like, hard work is not only the best way to achieve your goals, but also a satisfaction in itself. These last few weeks I have thought a lot about this, and how, every time I have found myself in a difficult situation, the solution has been the same: to focus on my work. There are players who do not like to train. I love it."

Kepa won the Europa League and the Champions League during his time at Chelsea, but is yet to win the FA Cup and the Premier League.

