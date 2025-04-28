Chelsea move ahead of Liverpool in race to sign 20-year-old winger following failed January swoop: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly leapfrogged Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Jamie Gittens after failing to land him in January. The 20-year-old has been subject to interest from some of the top clubs in Europe following his exploits for the BVB.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been linked with the English winger who left Manchester City in 2020. The youngster has developed well at the Signal Iduna Park in recent years and has already made 103 appearances for Borussia Dortmund so far.

Former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that Enzo Maresca's side are leading the chase for the England under-21 international. Brown insisted that the youngster looks destined to return to England in the summer and there is no shortage of interest for his signature. Brown told Football Insider:

"Chelsea look like they could have another busy window. Maresca wants to sign a new winger because there are questions about where he sees Madueke and Sancho in his plans for the future. One name who has been on their radar for a while is Jamie Gittens."

Brown added:

"Lots of teams had the opportunity to sign him when he left Man City a few years ago, but he ended up making the move to Germany. After the season he’s had for Dortmund, there are a lot of teams in for him. He’s come into the team and has been playing regularly, so teams have been assessing him and I expect him to move back to England."

He concluded:

“Liverpool are one of those teams I’ve heard have been having a look, but I think the interest from Chelsea is a bit more advanced. From what I hear, they’ll be working on that deal behind the scenes and they’re aiming to get ahead of teams like Liverpool to sign him.”

Jamie Gittens has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 45 appearances across competitions this season. He has been capped at various youth levels for England and has one goal and two assists in 11 appearances for England under-21.

Journalist claims Liverpool are eyeing a move for Chelsea superstar

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is reportedly being eyed by Premier League champions Liverpool and his former club Manchester City. Palmer has been one of the best players in the Premier League since his switch to Stamford Bridge from the Etihad in 2023.

The attacking midfielder has amassed 39 goals and 24 assists in 85 appearances for the Blues so far. Reputed journalist Simon Phillips has revealed that the 22-year-old has emerged as a target for both Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola. The reporter wrote on his Substack column via Football 365:

"Meanwhile, and I'm not saying we do sell him by the way, both Manchester City and Liverpool have been sniffing around Cole Palmer for the summer, with City making an enquiry recently."

Palmer is arguably the most important player at Chelsea right now and would demand an exorbitant fee if the Blues do let him go. He would certainly be a solid addition to either Liverpool or Manchester City.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More