Chelsea News Roundup: Barcelona and Juventus on alert as star looks set for move away, Blues to sell two players to fund move for Premier League ace, and more - 9th December 2020

Chelsea are one of the most in-form teams in Europe as they appear to be on a quest to win both domestic and continental honours. The free-scoring Blues look like a well-oiled machine and are one of the highest-scoring teams in Europe.

To make matters even better for them, Frank Lampard's defence has been immensely improved by the arrival of Thiago Silva, who has developed a superb partnership with Kurt Zouma. Ahead of Chelsea's upcoming clash against Everton at Goodison Park, here, we take a look at the latest Blues news.

Barcelona, Juventus, and other clubs on alert as Rudiger set to leave

Rudiger could leave the club

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is set to depart from the club amidst a lack of game time, as per reports. The German international has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the arrival of Silva on a free transfer in the summer. With the UEFA Euros on the horizon, Rudiger will need minutes to feature in Joachim Lowe's plans.

A report claims that there is huge demand for Rudiger, who is being pursued by the likes of Juventus, Barcelona, and AC Milan. It remains to be seen if Chelsea will allow Rudiger to depart midway through the season should they receive a suitable offer for him. The defender came close to an exit late on in the summer but the move did not materialise.

Chelsea could sell two players to fund Rice move

Chelsea could sell up to two of their stars to help fund a move for West Ham ace Declan Rice, as per reports. The Blues have long admired the English international and hope to bring him back to the club he was at until the age of 14. They could potentially offload Kepa Arrizabalaga and Antonio Rudiger to match West Ham's high valuation of Rice, which is said to be around the £70m mark.

• PSG talking to unhappy Pogba

• Could signing Pogba keep Mbappe in Paris?

• Man Utd seek another centre back

• Chelsea market Kepa + Rudiger to fund Rice

• Liverpool to wait + see on new defender

• Hero + Millwallhttps://t.co/kwDIBFKS1F pic.twitter.com/wrGbFxMr3A — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) December 8, 2020

Both the Spaniard and the German are out of favour at Stamford Bridge and could be sacrificed for the 21-year-old star. Arrizabalaga, in particular, has had a nightmare spell in London and has lost his place to Edouard Mendy after a string of high-profile errors.

Fikayo Tomori could go out on loan

Chelsea starlet Fikayo Tomori's long-term future remains at Stamford Bridge but he could leave Chelsea on a temporary deal, as per Fabrizio Romano. The English defender had a great spell in the first team last year but failed to cement his place in the starting XI, and like Rudiger, has suffered even more after Silva's arrival at Chelsea.

😃🙏🏻 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2020

Romano confirmed that Chelsea do see a future for Tomori at the club but he could go out on loan in the short-term to gain valuable minutes. This could possibly be the best solution for all parties involved.

