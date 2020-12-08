Chelsea News Roundup: Italian giants set sights on star forward, Jamie Carragher highlights Blues' key advantage in title race, and more — 8th December 2020

Chelsea are just hours away from kicking off their UEFA Champions League fixture against Krasnodar. The Blues have had a stellar run in both the Premier League and the UCL this year, having lost a combined total of just one game so far across both fronts. Chelsea have already sealed qualification for the next round of the UCL and can afford to field a second-string side against the Russian club, and rest their star players for a trip to Goodison Park at the weekend.

Ahead of their final group stage game in the UCL, here, we take a look at some of the latest Chelsea news.

Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea's depth gives them edge over rivals

Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Chelsea have the best squad depth in the Premier League, which gives them a significantly better shot at winning the Premier League title.

The Blues oversaw a massive summer spend to improve on the side that finished fourth last year, bringing in up to seven new players including Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, and other star players. They have been in sublime form across all fronts, highlighted once again by their recent 3-1 rout of Leeds United.

Speaking on Chelsea's advantage in the title race this year, Carragher explained;

"You might make an argument now, I think we both are, that that’s maybe a squad [Chelsea's] as strong as any in the Premier League. You could argue, not argue, I think it’s a fact that maybe Manchester City and Liverpool have a stronger XI."

4.1 - Chelsea's expected goals tally of 4.1 against Leeds tonight was the highest xG for a side in a single Premier League game so far this season. Peppered. #CHELEE pic.twitter.com/aFY5ZVA2nZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

"But in terms of back-up players right now, and other teams getting injuries, certainly Liverpool, that [Chelsea's] strength of squad is absolutely fantastic. And it doesn’t feel like the team would be weakened too much no matter who is playing."

Arsenal great Freddie Ljungberg was also in agreement with Carragher's point on Chelsea's squad, adding;

"Yeah, 100 per cent. I liked what they looked like last year, then they filled up with some more players this summer. I think they are 100 per cent title contenders, they play good football so people need to watch out."

Rio Ferdinand believes Thiago Silva is Chelsea's catalyst

Silva has had a massive impact on Chelsea

Former Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand believes that Thiago Silva has been the catalyst behind Chelsea's stunning form this year. The Blues are just two points off league leaders Tottenham Hotspur and look simply unstoppable on current form, be it in the league or Europe, and only Spurs have conceded lesser goals than Chelsea this season.

Speaking on Thiago Silva's impact on the club, Ferdinand remarked;

"Chelsea are on absolute fire, they're flying. Frank Lampard has got his team confident. If they go a goal down, it's not a problem. And who is at the base of that, the foundations of that, for me, it would have to be Thiago Silva."

36 - Thiago Silva is the sixth oldest player to score for Chelsea in the Premier League (36y 46d), while only Glenn Hoddle (36y 150d) scored his first goal for the Blues at an older age than the Brazilian. Vintage. pic.twitter.com/lNgm6ZxdyM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2020

"He has come in, shown his experience, played in big games all around the world and I think if they go a goal down and things aren't really ticking for them, he sits there at the back, and everyone looks at him for that inspiration."

The former Paris Saint-Germain skipper moved to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer and has arguably been one of Chelsea's most vital players in the Premier League this season.

Juventus still keen on Olivier Giroud

Italian champions Juventus are said to be keen on Olivier Giroud of Chelsea in the January transfer window, as per reports. The Bianconeri are in the market for a back-up centre-forward as they have only two recognised centre-forward options in Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo among their ranks. Giroud, on the other hand, has been linked to an exit from Chelsea amidst game time.

6 - Olivier Giroud is the first player to score in six consecutive Premier League starts for Chelsea since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in October 2001. Super. #CHELEE pic.twitter.com/CKcX4nfnWU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

Italian reports claim that Juventus will look into signing Giroud in January for a cut-price fee. However, now, it remains to be seen if Frank Lampard allows Giroud to depart amidst the Frenchman's stunning form, having scored five goals in his last two starts for the club. Their 3-1 win over Leeds at home was Giroud's first league start of the campaign, and he could go on to play a vital role for the Blues if he continues to score at this rate.

