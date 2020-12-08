According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are working on signing either Olivier Giroud or Arkadiusz Milik in the January transfer window.

The Bianconeri are reportedly eager to sign a back-up striker for Alvaro Morata and are looking to find a cheaper alternative when the transfer window opens next month.

Juventus have struggled in the absence of Alvaro Morata, who was suspended for the game against Torino over the weekend. The Spaniard joined the club on a one-year loan deal worth €10 million, with an option for purchase at €45 million.

Morata was signed to provide competition for the likes of Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 28-year-old has, however, displaced Dybala in the Juventus starting line-up, with the Argentine struggling to rediscover the form that earned him the Most Valuable Player of the Year award last season.

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has been unimpressed with Dybala, who has been constantly linked with a move away from the Old Lady in recent months. The Bianconeri are now reportedly ready to sign a striker to provide back-up to Alvaro Morata.

The report claims that Juventus are targeting Chelsea hitman Olivier Giroud and Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik.

Olivier Giroud has been in scintillating form for Chelsea in recent weeks, after struggling to find regular playing time at Stamford Bridge.

The French striker backed up his impressive showing in the Champions League against Sevilla, where he scored all four goals in a 4-0 win for the Blues, with the equalising goal for Chelsea in their 3-1 home win against Leeds United on Saturday.

The former Arsenal man will enter the final six months of his Chelsea contract in January and can begin negotiations with potential suitors. He has, however, found his way back into the Chelsea starting line-up.

Olivier Giroud's recent performances might see him earn a new deal at Stamford Bridge but if that is not the case, Juventus will look to sign him.

Arkadiusz Milik was heavily linked with a move to Juventus this summer but chose to stay at Napoli. He has been a fine player for Napoli during his four years with the club and reportedly fancies a move to Juventus, where he would be able to fight for silverware.

Milik would cost Juventus €18 million, which might make a January move for the Poland international almost impossible for the Bianconeri.