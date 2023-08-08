Chelsea eyeing move to sign 24-year-old English midfielder: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer.

According to journalist Simon Phillips (h/t the Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues are in talks with Leicester over loaning young playmaker Cesare Casadei. Hence, talks for Dewsbury-Hall could take place during the negotiations.

Chelsea are in desperate need of senior midfielders. Brighton & Hove Albion are making it hard for them to sign Moises Caicedo while the only midfielder they have signed this summer is Lesley Ugochukwu (19) from Stade Rennais.

Dewsbury-Hall has emerged as a potential target for the Blues, with Liverpool also keeping an eye on him. He has been with the Foxes throughout his career and has made 81 senior appearances for them.

The 24-year-old's most recent display saw him score a brace in Leicester's 2-1 against Coventry City in their Championship opener last weekend. The Englishman can play as a defensive midfielder, No. 8 as well as attacking midfielder — the kind of versatility that would please Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp.

He has four years left in his deal at the King Power Stadium. It remains to be seen if Leicester are open to selling their academy product, and if so, at what price.

Chelsea urged not to sign Moises Caicedo

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has asked the Blues to steer clear of Moises Caicedo this summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion maintain their £100 million valuation of the Ecuador international, which the west Londoners haven't met after multiple bids. According to Ben Jacobs, the player missed a training session on Monday (August 7) in a bid to force a move to Stamford Bridge.

Leboeuf, though, isn't convinced, telling ESPN (h/t the Chelsea Chronicle):

"They have no experienced players in the middle of the park… “They lost (Mateo) Kovacic, (N’Golo) Kante and Jorginho before the end of the season, and they didn’t replace them.

"Caicedo is a great player, but he doesn’t have the experience I’m looking for and will be needed in the middle of the park for Chelsea. … You don’t have to pay £100million every time if you’re Chelsea to get a player. Chelsea is becoming the bank of the football world."

Since his €5 million move to the Amex in January 2021, Caicedo has mustered just 53 senior appearances across competitions, However, he has showcased his ability as a robust defensive midfielder who could become one of the finest No. 6s.

Caicedo is a full international for Ecuador and has won 32 caps, three of which came in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.