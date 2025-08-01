Chelsea offer 2 players as part of exchange deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly offering two players as part of a swap deal for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho this summer. According to The Athletic (via Football365), the Blues are offering Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to the Red Devils as part of the proposed transfer.

United wanted to complete Garnacho's transfer for a big sum; however, Chelsea are keen on lowering th asking price. The Red Devils have completed the signing of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and are keen on adding more firepower to the frontline. United are expected to make an offer for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko in the coming weeks.

Napoli have also been interested in signing Garnacho, but the Serie A champions find the £45 million price tag too steep. Meanwhile, the Argentine attacker has also been eager to stay in England, with the desire to play in the UEFA Champions League, which United failed to qualify for last season.

Sesko is reportedly valued at £65 million by RB Leipzig, and the Red Devils are considering offloading Alejandro Garnacho and Antony to raise funds for the 22-year-old attacker. Meanwhile, the Blues aim to get rid of the players they no longer require, including Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson speaks about his future amid Manchester United transfer links

Chelsea attacker Nicolas Jackson has addressed his future at Stamford Bridge amid links to Manchester United. Jackson, who joined the Blues from Villarreal for a reported fee of £32 million in 2023, has been linked with an exit in recent weeks.

Enzo Maresca has already signed the likes of Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro to strengthen the attack in the summer transfer window. Understandably, Jackson is expected to fall down the pecking order at the Stamford Bridge.

However, the Senegalese attacker is focused on his work and is preparing for the upcoming challenges. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Competition? I have no competition. We're all here to help the club. Everyone has their role to play. I'm on a mission. It's up to the coach to make his choices. I focus on my work."

He added when asked about transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United:

"I'm a Chelsea player. The future belongs to God. If there are any changes, you'll know. For now, I'm focused on my preparation."

Last season, Nicolas Jackson scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

