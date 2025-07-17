Chelsea offer 2 players to Real Madrid as part of swap deal proposal to sign Rodrygo: Reports

Chelsea are willing to offer Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku in exchange for Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Real Madrid Confidencial. The Brazilian forward has dropped out of favour under Xabi Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Rodrygo managed just 92 minutes of first team action at the FIFA Club World Cup under the Spanish manager, which included just one start in three appearances. While the 24-year-old hasn't made a decision about his future yet, he could be tempted to pursue a new adventure this year.

Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool are already eyeing the situation with interest, and the Blues have now joined the party. The London giants lifted the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup this summer and are looking to improve their squad ahead of the new season.

Ad

Trending

Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku are surplus to requirements at Chelsea and the club are ready to let them leave. The Portuguese forward joined the Blues permanently from Atletico Madrid last summer, but spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Nkunku's position has also come under scrutiny following the arrival of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap at Stamford Bridge this summer. The London giants are now planning to use Nkunku and Felix to secure the services of Rodrygo this summer.

Ad

The Brazilian could be tempted by the chance of securing a lead role in Chelsea's project. However, Real Madrid may not be too inclined to accept Felix and Nkunku as part of a swap deal.

Are Real Madrid eyeing Chelsea' Cole Palmer?

Cole Palmer

Real Madrid are keeping a close watch on Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, according to E-Noticies. The Englishman was outstanding for the Blues since arriving from Manchester City in the summer of 2023.

Ad

Palmer helped the London giants win the UEFA Conference League last season, and was also instrumental in their FIFA Club World Cup triumph. The 23-year-old finished the campaign with 18 goals and 14 assists from 52 games across competitions.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. New Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso is apparently a fan of Palmer and wants him on his roster.

The LaLiga giants, meanwhile, have had their eyes on the Englishman's progress for a while. However, Real Madrid won't have much luck in securing his services this summer, as Palmer is under contract with Chelsea until 2033, and the Blues consider him untouchable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More