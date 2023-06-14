Chelsea willing to offer five players to Juventus in deal to sign Dusan Vlahovic: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to include five stars in a potential deal to snap up Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic, 23, has established himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A over the last two campaigns. After scoring 49 goals in 108 games for Fiorentina, he secured a £71 million permanent transfer to Juventus in the winter of 2022.

However, the 21-cap Serbia international is reportedly set to be offloaded ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. With Juventus in need of balancing their books, they are reportedly keen to entertain bids of £68 million for the star.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are interested in signing Vlahovic from Juventus this summer. They have already discussed the striker with the Bianconeri sporting director Giovanni Manna, informing him about a swap deal.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are ready to include Romelu Lukaku, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Trevoh Chalobah in a potential player-plus-cash deal. But Juventus are said to be prioritizing a cash bid.

Vlahovic, who has a contract until June 2026, would emerge as a crucial starter for Chelsea should a potential deal is finalized this summer. He would easily displace Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the pecking order.

So far, Vlahovic has netted 23 goals and provided six assists in 63 matches across all competitions for Juventus.

Meanwhile, other Serie A clubs have already opened talks with the aforementioned Chelsea players. While AC Milan are keen to sign Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek, Inter Milan are monitoring Lukaku, Koulibaly and Chalobah's availability.

Premier League club keen to loan in 20-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Aston Villa have expressed an interest in snapping up Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei on a season-long loan deal. They are aiming to provide the Italian with considerable amount of minutes next season.

Casadei, 20, joined the Blues from Inter Milan in a deal worth up to £16 million last summer. After netting five goals in 13 U21 matches for his club, he was loaned out to Reading in January. He made 15 appearances for them last term.

A right-footed central operator blessed with passing and shooting, Casadei turned heads at the FIFA U20 World Cup earlier this month. He bagged the Golden Ball award for his seven goals and two assists in seven appearances.

Before joining the Stamford Bridge outfit permanently, Casadei earned a name for himself at the Nerazzurri. He lifted two league titles at youth level, netting 41 goals and providing eight assists in 105 appearances across competitions.

