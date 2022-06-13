Chelsea could offer Loftus-Cheek in player-plus-cash deal to sign 27-year-old defender - Reports

Chelsea are willing to offer Inter Milan Ruben Loftus-Cheek as part of a deal for superstar defender Milan Skriniar, according to reports.

The Blues are in the market for a centre-back following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta's future also looking uncertain.

Skriniar has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer and is one of the most highly-rated defenders in European football, having impressed in his five seasons at the San Siro.

Uber Chelsea FC ⭐️⭐️ @UberCheIseaFC Does Ruben Loftus-Cheek deserve to be in Chelsea’s squad for next season? Does Ruben Loftus-Cheek deserve to be in Chelsea’s squad for next season? https://t.co/KcwJokBRNQ

The 27-year-old only has one year left on his current deal, which according to The Mail, has led Chelsea to be considering a transfer for the defender this summer.

The report claims that the Blues may be willing to offer a player such as Loftus-Cheek for the Slovakian international in the current window.

Following a couple of loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, Loftus-Cheek has found himself far down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel. The midfielder played 40 times for his boyhood club in the most recent campaign, with the majority of those coming from the bench.

According to Football.London, the imposing Englishman is not seeking a move away from west London and would have to take a hefty cut to his £150,000 per week contract if he was to move on.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Rio Ferdinand on RLC: "He should be like Yaya (Toure). He’s a top-tier player. You know, I’ve seen him play in defence this season and he looked super comfortable. The manager is starting to trust him and you’re starting to see a different Ruben Loftus-Cheek now." Rio Ferdinand on RLC: "He should be like Yaya (Toure). He’s a top-tier player. You know, I’ve seen him play in defence this season and he looked super comfortable. The manager is starting to trust him and you’re starting to see a different Ruben Loftus-Cheek now."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek reflects on difficult season at Chelsea

Tuchel's side faced a turbulent season on and off the pitch as they lost both domestic cup finals while also facing government sanctions due to Roman Abramovich's alleged ties with Vladimir Putin.

Loftus-Cheek went out on loan in the season before last in order to get back into the England squad ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year. However, the spell at Fulham ultimately fell flat, as the Cottagers were once again relegated.

Following the end of the most recent campaign, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to discuss a difficult year for him. He stated:

"Today we close the door on the 21/22 season. Finals won and lost. A physically and mentally challenging season and one we can take pride in.

"A thank you is owed to the fans for the support throughout. We will return with refreshed body’s & minds to once again tackle the best league with everything we have. A new beginning. A new focus. A new start.

"See you soon."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far