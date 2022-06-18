Chelsea offered £40 million rated Inter defender in potential Romelu Lukaku swap deal - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly been offered £40 million rated Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries in exchange for striker Romelu Lukaku.

Speculation over Lukaku's future continues to grow with the Belgian striker eager to return to Inter. The 29-year-old arrived at Chelsea last summer in a club-record £97.5 million deal but has disappointed both on and off the field.

The former Manchester United striker told Sky Italia back in December that he desired a reunion with Inter in the future whilst criticizing Thomas Tuchel's system.

He would be subsequently punished by being left out of the squad for one match and a £325,000 fine. Lukaku did apologise but he has never bounced back from the ordeal.

Meanwhile, Tuchel is in dire need of defensive reinforcements with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen having left Stamford Bridge.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Football London), the Chelsea manager has been offered the chance to secure Inter's Dumfries as part of a swap deal with Lukaku.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Talks continuing between Chelsea and Inter. A traditional loan is now looking less likely than a swap deal. Both options have been explored. Chelsea want a defender. Skriniar, Bastoni and Dumfries discussed. Talks continuing between Chelsea and Inter. A traditional loan is now looking less likely than a swap deal. Both options have been explored. Chelsea want a defender. Skriniar, Bastoni and Dumfries discussed.

Dumfries, 26, is perhaps not the profile of the defender the Blues would be after this summer given their two centre-back departures.The Dutch defender is a right-back that can play as a right-winger. He made 45 appearances for Inter last season, scoring 5 goals.

The Dutchman has also been linked with a move to Manchester United. Goal reports that United boss Erik ten Hag is interested in the former PSV Eindhoven full-back.

Chelsea could prefer Milan Skriniar over Denzel Dumfries in exchange for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku's time at Stamford Bridge looks like ending

One Inter Milan defender who Chelsea continue to be linked with is Slovakian captain Milan Skriniar.

The Daily Mail reports that the Blues are considering Skriniar as part of a potential swap deal with Lukaku. There is a stumbling block, however, and that comes in the form of Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter have already turned down a €50 million offer from the Ligue 1 champions. But PSG are expected to continue talks for the Slovakian, with Inter pushing for an €80 million fee.

Skriniar would be a like-for-like replacement for either Antonio Rudiger or Andreas Christensen.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Skriniar is being chased by PSG and Inter are open to letting him go. There is an acceptance they can't get Lukaku without either paying a significantly higher loan fee or trading someone. Skriniar is being chased by PSG and Inter are open to letting him go. There is an acceptance they can't get Lukaku without either paying a significantly higher loan fee or trading someone.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter deploys a similar formation to that of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea with three at the back. With Skriniar's experience in this system, it could be of huge benefit if he were to arrive in west London.

The 27-year-old made 48 appearances last season, scoring four goals and was a key part of Inzaghi's side that won the Coppa Italia.

