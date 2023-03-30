Chelsea offered chance to sign Napoli star: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance by Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, amid uncertainties surrounding his future.

The Mexico international is yet to commit his long-term future to Napoli, with his current contract expected to expire in the summer of 2024. As such, Partenopei could be forced into cashing in on Lozano this summer, rather than losing him for free next year.

As per Ciro Venerato, one club that could take advantage of Lozano's situation at Napoli is Chelsea. The Blues are believed to be monitoring his contract situation and could swoop this summer.

The west London club have been one of Europe's top spenders in the recent transfer window. They have splashed out well over £600 million on new signings over the last two transfer windows.

There are also indications that they could still dig deep into their pockets during the upcoming summer window. One area that could possibly be identified for reinforcement by Chelsea could be their attack.

The likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech both have their respective futures up in the air. Hence, the Blues could make do with another wide player this summer.

Lozano has demonstrated his ability to not only create but also cause problems for opposing teams from wide areas. He has scored four goals and registered four assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.

Kai Havertz speaks about his reaction to Jorginho's exit from Chelsea in January

Jorginho was a surprise transfer buy for Arsenal during the January transfer window as he secured a move from Chelsea. The Gunners splashed a transfer fee in the region of £12 million to secure the midfielder's services on transfer deadline day.

However, his move to Arsenal was one that was perceived to have come as a huge surprise for his former Blues teammates.

One Blues player who revealed his surprise at hearing the news of Jorginho's move to Arsenal is Kai Havertz.

The German forward stated in an interview with The Guardian that he was shocked upon receiving a call from Jorginho that he had left the club. He said:

"I played with Jorginho for two and a half years, he changed next to me, I loved being with him and then he called me one evening and says: ‘I’m gone.’ I was like: ‘What the? How is this possible?’ This is how quick things change. It’s a human thing. You just have to accept it, it’s football."

Jorginho has made eight appearances for Arsenal.

