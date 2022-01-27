Chelsea officially enquire about Juventus star - Reports

Injuries to stars Ben Chilwell and Reece James have wreaked havoc at Chelsea. The Blues are suffering from a lack of depth in the wing back positions which were handled exceptionally well by the English pair.

According to the latest report from Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness, Thomas Tuchel is looking to sign a left back in January. Juventus star Alex Sandro is the player the West Londoners are currently monitoring.

The winter period has been an absolute disaster for Chelsea. The club lost its depth in many positions due to players getting infected by COVID and also getting injured.

Over the last two months, the Blues have played 11 games in which they have lost two and drawn five games. These setbacks during the winter period have thrown Thomas Tuchel's team out of the Premier League title race.

Chelsea, who are currently third in the points table, need to bring an end to their recent dip in form in order to finish in the top four. Therefore, the club may be willing to solve the problems in the squad and the lack of competition in the left back position is one among them. The Blues have currently placed all their trust in Marcos Alonso which could turn into a "double edged sword" due to the lack of competition for his spot.

Tuchel is considering bringing in Alex Sandro on a temporary deal until the end of the season. However, an agreement is unlikely as Juve view Sandro as a key player for their season’s progress.

The 31-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Old Lady this season but has been showcasing subpar perfomances for the past few months. Juventus could be tempted to sell Sandro if the Blues come in with an offer to sign him permanently this month.

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger edging closer to sign a contract extension

The past few weeks have been very difficult for Chelsea. Multiple reports stated that the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azipilicueta could all leave the club for free at the end of the season. The three defenders have just six months left on their contracts and the Blues have been trying hard to convince them to stay at the club.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ "My kids were born here in London, that tells you my family feel great here. The rest is up to other people."



Antonio Rudiger told Sky Sports how his family will play a part in his decision on whether to stay with Chelsea 🗣️ "My kids were born here in London, that tells you my family feel great here. The rest is up to other people."Antonio Rudiger told Sky Sports how his family will play a part in his decision on whether to stay with Chelsea https://t.co/mIErncyoUo

Also Read Article Continues below

Now, according to a report by the Daily Telegraph's Matt Law, the Blues have had encouraging talks with Antonio Rudiger's entourage about extending his contract with the club. A deal between the two sides is edging closer even though nothing has been finalized yet. The news could be a huge relief for Chelsea supporters, as Rudiger is considered one of the pillars of Chelsea's defense.

Edited by Arnav