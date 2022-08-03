Chelsea open talks to sign ex-Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards: Reports

As reported by the Daily Mail, Chelsea have opened talks with former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards for a potential move to the London-based club in a similar role.

Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly has wanted to secure Edwards' services since his Anfield exit at the end of last season. The position was previously occupied by Marina Granovskaia for 12 years under the ownership of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Edwards left Merseyside after a 10-year stint with the English side. In an open letter to the Reds supporters, he wrote:

"Ten years, that’s a pretty long time in anyone’s working life. To be part of this club during this period has been a privilege due to the people I have been fortunate enough to work with and the success we have enjoyed."

"But all good things must come to an end and, in my case, I recently completed my final summer window as Liverpool sporting director. Even writing those words seems a bit surreal. But at the end of this season, I will pack up my laptop and leave my office at the AXA Training Centre for the last time."

Boehly is currently acting as interim sporting director for the Blues, alongside manager Thomas Tuchel, who plays an active role. The west London side have signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina and Carney Chukwuemeka under the American owner's leadership this summer.

The ex-Liverpool director, however, made it explicitly clear that he was planning to take a one-year sabbatical before joining another club. Whether Edwards is willing to go back on his word to join Boehly's team remains to be seen.

Chelsea sign 18-year-old Aston Villa star

Chelsea have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign Carney Chukwuemeka. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 18-year-old is currently in London with his agent to undergo his medical.

According to Romano, a transfer was agreed for £15 million plus add-ons, making it a £20 million package. The contract will run until June of 2028.

The England youth international has been the subject of interest from many European clubs. The Guardian previously reported that the 18-year-old was on the Reds' radar.

However, the Merseyside-based club have lost out on the opportunity to sign Chukwuemeka as he heads to Cobham for a fresh start.

