Chelsea open talks to sign versatile defender wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal - Reports

Chelsea currently have only Marc Cucurella as the viable option at left-back in their first team. The Blues are reportedly ready to remedy this predicament by signing another left-back, Jorrel Hato from Ajax, this summer.

According to CaughtOffside, the Blues have commenced discussions and are leading the race to sign Hato, with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal also said to be interested. The report further claims that Hato could cost in the region of €55 million.

At age 19, the Dutch youngster's display has wowed several Premier League sides, who are said to be keen on securing his services. Chelsea are among them and see Hato as a versatile young defender who could develop into a top-class left-back.

Hato is a good example of a unique modern-day left-back with a brilliant intuition about when to advance with the ball. The Netherlands international is also very pacey, with decent defensive prowess.

In the recently concluded Eredivisie campaign, Hato registered 50 outings for Ajax, delivering three goals and six assists.

"We HAVE to get Victor Osimhen" - Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel

74th FIFA Congress 2024 - Player and Legends Interviews - Source: Getty

John Obi Mikel has urged Chelsea to sign Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Nigerian claimed it would be disastrous if the Blues failed to sign his compatriot.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Obi Mikel said (via CFCPys on X):

"We HAVE to get Victor Osimhen, it will be a disaster after everything we have been through between me, the club and him if he goes somewhere and wears another shirt. He has been on fire, the hunger he plays with, he is reliable, gets you goals and assists."

He added:

"Victor is tailor made for us, he supported us growing up, his idol is Drogba, how many times am I going to say this, he bleeds blue, he wants to play for us!."

Osimhen was strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer. However, the player's entourage and the Blues failed to reach an agreement, and he joined Galatasaray on loan instead. In 40 outings for the Turkish side, Osimhen has contributed 36 goals and four assists this term.

