Chelsea opted to take significant financial hit on Lukaku due to 'fear' of what happened at Manchester United: Reports

Chelsea were reportedly fearful that Romelu Lukaku would cause unrest in a similar fashion to how he left Manchester United in 2019.

The Belgian striker has rejoined Inter Milan on a season-long loan, ending a tumultuous relationship with the Blues just a year removed from his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

ESPN reports that Chelsea were eager to get a deal sorted, with a willingness to take a significant financial hit partly born out of a fear of 'history repeating itself’.

Lukaku reportedly tried to force an exit when at Manchester United in 2019. The striker was subsequently punished by the Red Devils through a two-week wage fine and was made to train away from the first team.

The Blues didn't want to risk a similar situation unfolding during pre-season as they take off for the United States in the coming weeks.

Lukaku rejoined Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer in a £97.8 million move, which broke the Blues' transfer record. The former Manchester United striker was expected to be a catalyst for Thomas Tuchel's side to become Premier League title challengers.

Instead, problems on-and-off the field ensued, with Lukaku only managing 15 goals in 43 appearances. Lukaku was interviewed by Sky Italia in December, where he stated his desire to return to Inter Milan one day.

The Belgian would also criticize Thomas Tuchel's system at Stamford Bridge, and as a result, was slapped with a £325,000 fine and a one-match ban.

His time in west London has drawn parallels to the way in which he left United in somewhat unceremonious circumstances. Both parties will be relieved the ordeal is over ahead of the new season.

Lukaku returns to the San Siro

New Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku is celebrating his much-desired return to the San Siro, having finalized his loan switch from Chelsea.

The Belgian striker has spoken of how he was in contact with Inter boss Simone Inzaghi during the course of his ill-fated stint at Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old was asked about what prompted his return to the Nerazzurri. He replied (via Football365):

“The affection of the fans and my teammates but also the opportunity to work with the coach. I stayed in contact with him all last season. I think the coach is doing well with the team. I want to contribute and do good for this club."

The Belgian striker left Manchester United back in 2019 with an eagerness to arrive in the Serie A. He will be looking to rediscover the form he enjoyed during his first stint at Inter.

