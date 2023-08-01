Chelsea outcast attracting interest from European giants after failed Saudi transfer – Reports

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for last campaign's UEFA Champions League finalist Inter Milan.

Ziyech, 30, has been touted as a potential sale as the Blues are aiming to reshape their entire squad this summer. He is believed to be not in new manager Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the upcoming season.

A left-footed technical operator, the SC Heerenveen academy graduate fell down in his club's pecking order last campaign. He started just nine of his 24 appearances, assisting just three goals in 928 minutes.

Last month, the 54-cap Morocco international failed to secure a permanent move to Al-Nassr. He was close to joining the Saudi Pro League side, but a failed medical proved to be a wrench in the works.

Now, as per Fichajes, Ziyech has attracted interest from Inter Milan in the ongoing summer transfer window. He has been earmarked as a transfer target owing to his cheap valuation and European experience.

Ziyech, who is in the final two years of his contract at Stamford Bridge, could opt to join Simone Inzaghi's outfit this summer. He could get ample first-team action as a left midfield option at San Siro Stadium.

Since arriving from Ajax for £34 million in 2020, the set-piece specialist has scored 14 goals and laid out 13 assists in 107 games across all competitions for Chelsea. He has also helped them lift three trophies so far, including the UEFA Champions League crown in 2021.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have splashed around £24 million to rope in Kristjan Asllani, Yann Aurel Bisseck and Francesco Acerbi this summer. They have also loaned in Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo, and signed Marcus Thuram and Juan Cuadrado on respective free deals.

Chelsea earmark 3 attackers as targets

According to football.london, Chelsea are keen to sign Michael Olise, Mohammed Kudus and Rayan Cherki this summer. Mauricio Pochettino is dissatisfied with his current offensive options and would like to secure all three players' signatures as soon as possible.

Chelsea currently have Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke as their first-team wide options. They are aiming to add the aforesaid trio to add some depth to the number 10 position as well.

While Olise has impressed Chelsea with his technical ability and his eye for a pass for Crystal Palace, Ajax's Kudus has emerged as a target due to his versatility. On the other hand, Cherki has popped up as a potential signing due to his outings for Lyon in the recent past.

So far this summer, Mauricio Pochettino's outfit have roped in four new players for around £97 million. They have added Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Diego Moreira, and Angelo Gabriel to their ranks.