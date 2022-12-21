Chelsea owners interested in buying club in France - Reports

Chelsea's owners are reportedly looking to either buy or invest in a club in France as part of their multi-club model.

The Todd Boehly-led consortium bought the Blues earlier this year after Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sold the club following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The new owners have already shown their spending power, spending over £250 million on eight players in the summer transfer window.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Boehly and co. have now identified France as a region where they can invest in a new club. He tweeted:

"Chelsea view France as a priority region for both recruitment and within their multi-club model. There are opportunities at several French clubs to either buy or invest. #CFC still exploring the market. Sochaux isn't off the table. Angers are still looking for a sale."

Jacobs also shared information on a few clubs that might need new owners or investment, as he further wrote:

"Saudi-owned Chateauroux are struggling and seeking partners. Auxerre also open to investors. And recently off-the-market Lyon has just been sold to American John Textor, who became the majority shareholder (77.49%) on Monday following a four-month negotiation."

Jacobs also reported that Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is in talks with Lorient for a minority stake in the club. Before recently taking over the Cherries, Foley was set to join Olympique Lyonnais as a partner with John Textor.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea view France as a priority region for both recruitment and within their multi-club model. There are opportunities at several French clubs to either buy or invest. #CFC still exploring the market. Sochaux isn't off the table. Angers are still looking for a sale. Chelsea view France as a priority region for both recruitment and within their multi-club model. There are opportunities at several French clubs to either buy or invest. #CFC still exploring the market. Sochaux isn't off the table. Angers are still looking for a sale.

Chelsea interested in signing Rafael Leao in January

While the owners hold an interest in expanding their reach in Europe, they will also be keen to make additions to Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window. The London giants are currently eighth in the Premier League standings with just 21 points from 14 matches.

Signing a few quality players in January could help them get their season back on track. As per GiveMeSport, the Blues are looking to bring in AC Milan winger Rafael Leao to Stamford Bridge in January.

Journalist Simon Phillips claimed that the Portugal international could consider joining the west London side as well, and said:

“He has had his head turned by Chelsea interest, so that’s what has given Chelsea the prompt to try and get that done. But Chelsea obviously aren’t the only club that are keen on signing him.”

The Blues made an attempt to sign Leao in the summer as well but the deal didn't go through.

The 23-year-old has played 135 games for AC Milan, scoring 34 goals and providing 30 assists. He has been in prolific form this season, registering seven goals and nine assists in 20 games across competitions.

Leao also featured in all of Portugal's games at the FIFA World Cup, albeit as a substitute. He scored two goals in five games before A Selecao were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

As per Calciomercato, Leao could be available for £69 million. His contract with Milan expires in 2024 and talks of a new contract have been stalling.

The Blues have already reportedly signed forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig but he is expected to join them only ahead of the 2023-24 season.

IM🇵🇹 @Iconic_Mourinho José Mourinho: "Rafael Leão? What a player! He's unstoppable. Milan found the perfect dynamic for his qualities. I hope he's a good kid, with a good mentality and with good people around him because he can be a great player, a great, great player." José Mourinho: "Rafael Leão? What a player! He's unstoppable. Milan found the perfect dynamic for his qualities. I hope he's a good kid, with a good mentality and with good people around him because he can be a great player, a great, great player." https://t.co/A2buctlEa8

Graham Potter's side will be back in action in the Premier League on Tuesday, December 27, when they host Bournemouth.

Poll : 0 votes