Chelsea placed red alert as Manchester United set to cash in on key player for €50 million: Reports

Chelsea have been reportedly placed on red alert with Manchester United said to be open to selling youngster Kobbie Mainoo. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside), the Red Devils could let the highly rated midfielder depart for just €50 million (£41.7 million).

Despite being highly rated, Mainoo has not really been able to impress under Ruben Amorim so far. The England international has struggled to adapt to Amorim's 3-4-3 system and the Portuguese tactician is reportedly far from convinced with the youngster.

Mainoo's future at Manchester United has been subject to speculation in recent months and he was strongly linked with a move to Chelsea in January. The 19-year-old has also been linked with clubs like Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Mainoo has played only 25 games for Manchester United across all competitions this season, starting only 19. He has contributed with just one goal and one assist and does not look suited for Amorim's system.

The Englishman's current deal at Old Trafford expires in 2027 and they could reportedly look to cash in on him. Amorim is reportedly looking to bolster his midfield ranks and wants an all-action midfielder.

Chelsea have long been admirers of Mainoo but are reportedly set to face competition from Real Madrid and Inter Milan. Mainoo has already earned 10 caps for England at a young age of just 19 and previously flourished under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United eyeing a move for Ligue 1 star wanted by Chelsea: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea and Liverpool target Rayan Cherki. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman could be available for just £25 million this summer due to a clause in his deal with Lyon. The transfer guru said, as quoted by Give Me Sport:

"Yes, but it’s not an 'easy' clause. Lyon insist there are certain conditions to be met, so it’s not that simple. In any case, for me, it’s a potential bargain as he is an excellent talent."

Lyon find themselves in a very tricky situation financially and could be relegated to Ligue 2 if they don't balance their books. The French giants could be forced to sell their star players this summer, including their biggest asset Cherki.

At just 21 years of age, Cherki has already made 176 appearances for Lyon, contributing with 25 goals and 42 assists. The Chelsea and Manchester United target has scored eight goals and provided 18 assists in 35 appearances across competitions this season.

