Chelsea planning to bid €80m to sign Real Madrid defender - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a stunning move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. They are ready to pay €80 million for the Brazilian as they look to sign a replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta, who is heading to Atletico Madrid.

As per a report in El Nacional, Militao is the latest player on Chelsea's radar this summer. The Blues are looking to add experience to the squad and see the Real Madrid star as the ideal signing.

However, they are not alone in the race as Manchester United also registered interest earlier this week. Erik ten Hag wants him as the replacement for Harry Maguire, as he does not trust the club captain at Old Trafford.

Carlo Ancelotti is not willing to part ways with Militao and is working on his plans for the next season with the Brazilian at the heart of his defense. The 25-year-old played 33 matches in La Liga last season and finished with 51 games in all competitions.

Former Real Madrid target bids goodbye to Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta has bid goodbye to Chelsea after 11 years at Stamford Bridge. He has moved to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer after mutually terminating his contract at the Premier League club.

Sending a message to the fans and the club officials, Azpilicueta wrote (via Chelsea's official website):

"I'd like to say so many things, but I'm going to keep it short. I want to say every time you are part of this club you give your best. That's how I learned to be part of Chelsea. The demands are really high, the commitment to the club, to the fans, every single day, even in tough moments when maybe it's easier to go down a different path."

"That's the moment to show the personality, the soul of the club, all together, pushing in the same direction. I know Chelsea will be back where it should be. To the fans, I tried to give back all the love and support you have given me since I arrived. You called me Dave since the first day and I didn't know what it meant, but I felt a connection straightaway."

"The relationship on the pitch, off the pitch, is something I will take with me. It will stay forever. Hopefully I can come back one day here to say a proper goodbye to all of you. Keep supporting the team, the club you love. You are the soul of the club. Keep going. I love you all."

Real Madrid were linked with a move for Cesar Azpilicueta in December by SPORT. He was seen as the one to get earlier this year, as Carlo Ancelotti wanted to add some experience to his backline.

Barcelona were also interested in signing the defender last summer but the Spaniard ended up penning a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

