Chelsea planning to launch move for Argentine attacker after impending takeover: Reports

Chelsea are planning a sensational free transfer to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, as per reports from 90min. Dybala is likely to be a player in demand this summer with his contract at Juventus expiring in June. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine international will depart the Turin club after seven long years at the Juventus Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side have identified the 28-year-old as a potential target for the summer, as per 90min. The report also claims that Chelsea are likely to face competition from Serie a title holders Inter Milan and La Liga title holders Atletico Madrid for the services of the former Palermo star.

However, the biggest obstacle the Blues are set to face in order to land the versatile attacker is the current situation at the London club.

The Argentine is leaving 90min.com/posts/chelsea-… #Chelsea are considering an approach for Paulo Dybala once the takeover of the club is complete.The Argentine is leaving #Juve on a free transfer this summer & is on #CFC 's radar. They hope to open discussions once sanctions are lifted. w/ @GraemeBailey #Chelsea are considering an approach for Paulo Dybala once the takeover of the club is complete.The Argentine is leaving #Juve on a free transfer this summer & is on #CFC's radar. They hope to open discussions once sanctions are lifted. w/@GraemeBailey 90min.com/posts/chelsea-…

The club's owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government due to his close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the moment, the West London club are operating under a transfer embargo and are only allowed to act in the market once their protracted takeover is complete. The takeover is expected to be completed by next month and that will allow Chelsea much-needed time to convince Dybala to move to Stamford Bridge.

At one point, the Argentine was one of the untouchable players of the Turin giants but times have drastically changed. Juventus have experienced a fall in their stature over the last couple of years and so has the 28-year-old.

Nevertheless, the Argentine attacker could prove to be a solid addition to Thomas Tuchel's side, especially on a free transfer. The fact that Dybala has struggled with injuries and inconsistency this season will not deter the Blues. Dybala has still managed 13 goals and six assists in 29 games across all competitions.

Can Dybala make a difference to Tuchel's Chelsea side?

Paulo Dybala is an exceptionally versatile player who can play across the front three as well as a number ten. Thomas Tuchel loves to tinker a lot with his lineup and Dybala could prove to be a solid new weapon in his armory.

Paulo Dybala is so underrated Hazard in his 7 years as a CHELSEA player scored 85 goals while Dybala as juventus player still has 3 months left has managed to score 113 goals and winning 12 trophies isn’t talked about enough. #dybala Paulo Dybala is so underrated Hazard in his 7 years as a CHELSEA player scored 85 goals while Dybala as juventus player still has 3 months left has managed to score 113 goals and winning 12 trophies isn’t talked about enough. #dybalaPaulo Dybala is so underrated https://t.co/Pl7KaD5Lhe

Neither Romelu Lukaku nor Timo Werner has managed to impress for the Blues following their big-money arrivals. Dybala could prove to be the attacker Tuchel has been seeking for a long time.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar