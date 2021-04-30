Chelsea planning swap deal with Juventus – Reports

Chelsea and Juventus are reportedly planning for a swap deal in the summer. The Italian side have set their sights on Jorginho while the Premier League club reportedly want Alex Sandro in return.

As per a report in Calciomercato, Chelsea and Juventus could end up making a swap deal in the summer. Jorginho has been linked with a return to Italy for some time, and Juventus are keen on signing him. Alex Sandro has been on Chelsea's radar for years, but the move has never materialized.

Andrea Pirlo reportedly wants a midfielder signed in the summer, and Jorginho has been named the #1 target. Chelsea already have Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson as left-back options but have been linked with Alex Sandro once again.

Juventus target Jorginho will stay put: Midfielder's agent on his Chelsea future

Jorginho's agent regularly talks to the media about his client's future. The Italian midfielder has been in good form for Chelsea and is slowly cementing his place in the starting XI.

Earlier this month, Jorginho's agent revealed that the Italian is happy at Chelsea and will stay at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"Jorginho will stay at Chelsea. He still has a two-year contract with the English club and is only focused on finishing the season in the best possible way.

"His dream is to win it [European Championships] with Roberto Mancini's Italy. When he ends his adventure at Chelsea, he would love to return to Serie A."

However, earlier this year Jorginho's agent claimed the midfielder would be willing to move to any Italian club as long as Maurizio Sarri is their manager.

"Almost all the Italy players are in Serie A, as it's an important league, but his journey took him to London. If Maurizio Sarri had remained, perhaps he'd have joined Juventus.

Advertisement

"Jorginho has a personal and professional bond with the coach that is very strong. We're waiting to see where Sarri goes, and if it's a big club in Italy, Jorginho could follow him."

Chelsea face Fulham tomorrow at Stamford Bridge while Juventus travel to face Udinese on Sunday night.