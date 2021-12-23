Chelsea plot £30m move for out-of-form Barcelona star in January - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly planning a move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest during the winter transfer window.

According to the Express, the Blues are ready to offer around £30 million for Dest's services. Chelsea have been plagued by injuries in recent times with the fitness of left-back Ben Chilwell being the primary concern. Chilwell suffered damage to his cruciate ligament and is likely to be out of action for a few more months.

Thomas Tuchel's side only have Marcos Alonso as a like-for-like replacement within their squad. The alternate option for Chelsea would be to deploy club captain Cesar Azpilicueta in that position. However, Azpilicueta is more comfortable playing on the right or as a centre-back.

The Spaniard's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season as well, leaving the Blues in an unfavorable position. Interestingly, Barcelona are said to be weighing up a deal to sign Azpilicueta on a free transfer next summer.

Signing Dest will provide the Premier League giants with some much-needed depth. The USA international can operate on either side of the defense. Consequently, Dest could be used as an alternative for both Reece James and Chilwell if they pick up injuries or need to be rotated.

Chelsea have also been linked with Everton left-back Lucas Digne, though there have been no major updates on the move.

Chelsea target Sergino Dest has struggled for consistency at Barcelona

Sergino Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2020. Dest was the only major signing for the cash-strapped Blaugrana outfit in that window.

The 21-year-old began in impressive fashion, prompting many fans to believe he could fill the void left behind by club legend Dani Alves. However, Barcelona's indifferent form during the 2020-21 season seemed to rub off on Dest too as he faded away after a bright start.

Dest ultimately made 44 appearances for Barcelona during his first season at the Nou Camp and won the Copa del Rey.

Sergiño Dest @sergino_dest Good luck in your next chapter. Gracias legend. ❤️ Good luck in your next chapter. Gracias legend. ❤️ https://t.co/2u7YJSeWpE

Injuries have forced the American to miss four games already this season. New boss Xavi Hernandez's opinions on Dest are yet to be known. The defender has made 16 appearances this term, providing three assists.

Barcelona have tried using both Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo in the right-back position with differing levels of success over the last two seasons. While that should have been enough to guarantee Dest a starting berth, the return of Alves last month could throw a spanner in the works.

This has resulted in rumors about Dest wanting to leave Barcelona, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich said to be interested. The Catalans could also do with the funds from a potential transfer as they are reportedly close to securing the signature of Ferran Torres.

Edited by Diptanil Roy