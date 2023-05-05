Chelsea plot £70million move for Manchester United target this summer following Mauricio Pochettino endorsement - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen to join Manchester United in the race to sign Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez after a glowing endorsement from Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine tactician is close to being named as Chelsea's next permanent head coach. According to Football Insider, he believes his compatriot, Martinez, is one of the best strikers in world football.

The Argentine centre-forward has scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in 48 games across competitions this season. Chelsea's goal-scoring problems are there for all to see.

They have scored just 31 times in 33 league games; only Wolverhampton Wanderers (29) have fewer for a team outside the relegation zone. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn't clicked at Stamford Bridge since his move from Barcelona last summer.

The Gabon international, 33, has scored just thrice in 22 games across competitions this term. Romelu Lukaku, who is partnering Martinez in attack at Inter, is set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer at the end of his loan spell.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea are willing to bank on the Belgium international next season onwards. Armando Broja, 21, is largely inexperienced, while Kai Havertz is only a makeshift solution at centre-forward.

Manchester United are also evidently in need of a proven striker. Wout Weghorst's six-month loan from Burnley expires this summer while Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani left the club last year without a permanent replacement being signed.

Martinez, 25, is one of the best forwards around in Europe and was part of the Argentina team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Inter Milan are not opposed to entertaining offers for him and could sell the player for £70 million this summer to raise funds.

Manchester United targeting a move for ex-Chelsea centre-back - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing former Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen back to the Premier League.

The Denmark international joined Barcelona last summer on a free transfer after running down his contract at Stamford Bridge. He has since been one of the Blaugrana's best players, featuring in 27 games across competitions this season.

Barca wouldn't have any complaints about the 27-year-old's performances. In fact, Xavi Hernandez certainly rates him highly, claiming he is one of Barcelona's best signings in recent years.

However, the Catalan outfit's delicate financial situation could force them to listen to offers for Christensen. He is apparently valued at €70 million (£61.07 million) and will have three years left on his contract at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag has Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his first-choice centre-backs at Manchester United, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as their backups.

