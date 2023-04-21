Chelsea plot ambitious player-plus-cash deal to sign Joao Felix on permanent transfer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a stunning play-plus-cash deal with Atletico Madrid. The Blues are ready to offer on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku and cash in return for Joao Felix.

As per a report in Calciomercato, Chelsea want to keep Felix in the squad next season and are ready to make Atletico Madrid a tempting offer. They are willing to offer the Spanish side Lukaku in a deal to get the Portuguese star.

The Blues have been told to fork out €80 million to sign Felix permanently. At the same time, Atletico value Lukaku, who is currently with Inter, at €40 million and Chelsea believe they can get the player-plus-cash deal done by paying the difference.

Felix and Lukaku are not willing to return to their parent clubs after their respective loan spells and could force the deal.

Joao Felix on Chelsea and why he left Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has not done well at Chelsea since joining from Atletico Madrid in January. He spoke to AS earlier this year and claimed that he was happy with the change in style since moving on loan.

He said:

"It's different football, the league is different. The way teams play in LaLiga and in the Premier League is totally different. Chelsea is a team that likes to attack, have the ball, dominate the game. So that's the game I like to play. I feel very free to play here and I love it."

When asked why he switched clubs in the middle of the season, Felix added:

"I had been looking for a change of scene for a while, because it was difficult to get used to the way we played. I left because I had had enough of trying and not succeeding. I had to leave in January and I think it has been a good thing for Atlético and for me."

The forward is not a big fan of Diego Simeone and when quizzed about the manager, he said:

"Every year they talk about him leaving, but he never leaves. So I no longer believe anything that is said. If he stays, very well; if he leaves, a lot of happiness for him, that everything goes very well for him. Only in June we will know what is going to happen."

Felix continued:

"Everyone knows him, everyone knows what he has won. He's a terrific coach. He has a way of understanding and seeing the game that not every other coach shares. Some people like it, some people don't."

He has so far scored two goals for Chelsea in 15 appearances across competitions.

