Chelsea plot to scare off Real Madrid's transfer interest in 24-year-old star with €200m decision: Reports 

Chelsea have slapped a €200m price tag on Enzo Fernandez to ward off interest from Real Madrid, according to Football Transfers. The Argentine midfielder initially struggled to break into Enzo Maresca's plans this season, prompting Los Blancos to take note.

Fernandez is highly regarded in the European circuit and has already established himself as a key figure for La Albiceleste. The LaLiga giants, meanwhile, are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer.

Interestingly, Luka Modric's contract expires next month, and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet. Real Madrid are expected to focus on the midfield this summer and have reportedly identified the Argentine as an option.

Los Blancos were previously hoping to take advantage of the player's position with Chelsea. However, Fernandez's situation has changed in recent months, and he has now wrestled his way back into Maresca's plans.

The Blues are building a team for the present and the future, and the 24-year-old is an indispensable part of the first team squad. The London giants reportedly paid Benfica €121 for the player in January 2023.

Chelsea, as such, have made it clear that they will only consider his exit for an exorbitant fee this year. However, Real Madrid have no desire to match their asking price, and have already informed them of the same. The LaLiga giants are considering alternatives to Fernandez and have reportedly identified Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as an option.

Are Chelsea ready to battle Real Madrid for another Argentine ace?

Franco Mastantuono

Chelsea and Real Madrid could lock heads this summer for River Plate prodigy Franco Mastantuono, according to 90 Min (via Gazzetta dello Sport). The report adds that Manchester United are in the race as well, although Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been named as the teenager's most likely destination.

Mastantuono is the next big thing to emerge out of the South American circuit. Still only 17, the player has already broken into the River Plate senior side this season.

His efforts have earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. Chelsea have invested heavily in younger talents of late and are now hot on the heels of the Argentine.

The report adds that Mastantuono has his heart set on joining Real Madrid instead. However, the LaLiga giants are reportedly put off by the player's €40m price tag, so it is unclear if a move to the Santiago Bernabeu will materialize.

