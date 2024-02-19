Chelsea plot shock £82million move for ex-Tottenham star Harry Kane - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to bring Harry Kane back to England in the summer. The Blues are keeping tabs on the Bayern Munich star, who is said to be unhappy at the Bundesliga club.

As per a report in Football Insider, Mauricio Pochettino wants a striker signed in the summer and believes Kane would be the ideal fit. He was looking to sign the striker last summer as well, but the Englishman had his heart set on Bayern Munich.

However, things have not gone as planned at the German club, and the former Tottenham star is now thinking of returning to England. Chelsea are leading the race and are willing to pay around the same fee Bayern Munich paid for the forward – £82 million.

Kane has scored 28 goals in 29 matches in all competitions this season and has also added eight assists. However, that has not helped the German side top their league table, as they are currently eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea were urged to sign Harry Kane by former players

Florent Malouda was pushing Chelsea to sign Harry Kane last summer as he believed they needed a Premier League-proven striker. The Frenchman added that the former Tottenham striker would be interested in winning trophies and a move to Stamford Bridge was not like joining Arsenal.

Malouda told DAZN Bet:

"Chełsea should definitely join the race for Harry Kane. Kane is a world-class player who knows the Premier League, and it is an era where Chełsea need a striker with his goalscoring record and the ambition to win trophies.

"If Kane ever leaves Tottenham, it will be because of the lack of trophies. Kane would be a great signing, but I'd be surprised if he left Tottenham for Chełsea because of the rivalry. It's not like leaving Tottenham for Arsenal, but to leave Tottenham for Chełsea, I'd be surprised but anything is possible.

"He's a great option for any club in the Premier League, and for Chełsea he'd be a great pick."

William Gallas was also of a similar opinion and told Genting Casino:

"What Chełsea need is a striker, a world-class one. I'm sure on the market there will be options. Harry Kane is one. I know it will be hard because, unfortunately, Chełsea won't be in the Champions League, but he will have a better chance of winning the Premier League. If they are looking for a striker, Kane is perfect but I don't think Daniel Levy will sell to Chelsea. He would put the price very high."

The Blues ended up signing Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to bolster their attack but are still in the market for a top forward this summer.