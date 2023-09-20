Chelsea plotting £25m move for Germany international who rejected 'substantial' approach from Newcastle: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly readying a £25 million bid for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko who Newcastle United missed out on signing.

According to reports cited by football.london, the Blues are ready to test Dortmund's resolve and make an offer for the exciting German forward. They were linked with the 18-year-old during the winter transfer window but he signed a new three-year deal with BvB.

However, Chelsea have struggled for goals at the start of the new season with summer signing Nicolas Jackson yet to impress. They have managed just seven goals across competitions, five in the league, and Jackson has only bagged one of those.

The Blues have struggled in the early stages of the season but Dortmund haven't been too impressive either. The Bundesliga side have two wins and two draws in four league games.

Thus, Mauricio Pochettino may look to pounce for Moukoko who is regarded as a future superstar by many in Germany. He has bagged 13 goals and eight assists in 77 games across competitions for BvB.

Moukoko was also called up to the German national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He made one appearance and was the youngest player at the tournament in Qatar. He has also earned eight caps for Die Manschaftt's U21s, bagging eight goals.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has huge hopes for the young Dortmund forward. He said while playing alongside him at Signal Iduna Park back in 2020 (via Insider):

"He's 16 years and one day old, that's amazing. He has a big career ahead of him... Moukoko is much better than I was at his age. I have never seen such a good 15-year-old in my life."

Chelsea's Premier League rivals Newcastle may have caught wind of Haaland's appraisal. The Magpies reportedly made a 'substantial verbal approach' to Moukoko in January, per The Evening Standard.

However, he decided to stay at Signal Iduna Park and sign a contract extension keeping him tied to BvB until 2026. It remains to be seen if the west Londoners can convince him and Dortmund to cut that deal short with a £25 million offer.

Journalist claims Ben Chilwell is well-liked by insiders at Chelsea

Ben Chilwell is a popular figure at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell has made somewhat of a topsy-turvy start to the new season amid a new role handed to him by Pochettino. The Chelsea manager has played the 26-year-old as a left-winger rather than his preferred left-back position

It hasn't resulted in much success with Chilwell managing one assist in five games across competitions. He has captained the side in the absence of Reece James who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The England international was dropped to the bench in Chelsea's disappointing 0-0 draw with Bournemouth last Sunday (September 17) but came on in the 80th minute. He went towards the visiting fans at the Vitality but received a frosty response.

It appears there's a reason why Pochettino placed his trust in Chilwell as vice-captain of the Blues. The Telegraph's Matt Law has revealed how the Englishman is adored by those at the club. He told the London is Blue podcast:

"He’s very, very well liked. He’s very well liked not just among the training ground, but the staff, the people who work at Cobham, the people who work at Stamford Bridge.”

Chilwell joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2020 for £50 million. He has made 90 appearances across competitions at Stamford Bridge, scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists.