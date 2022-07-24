Chelsea plotting audacious swoop to re-sign Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard: Reports

According to El Nacional, Chelsea are considering making an audacious move for their former superstar forward Eden Hazard, whose future at Real Madrid is uncertain.

Hazard, 31, has encountered a difficult time at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Chelsea in 2019 for £103.5 million.

The Belgian star's injury issues have hampered the majority of his time at Madrid. He has been unavailable for over 550 days and has missed over 65 games since joining Los Blancos. The attacker has made just 66 appearances in all competitions in three years with Madrid, scoring only six goals and providing 10 assists.

The aforementioned report claims that Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is running out of ideas on how to get the best out of Hazard.

His adaptation to life at the Bernabeu is taking too long. He is only falling further down the pecking order with the emergence of the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Chelsea are now being touted with a potential move for their former star, who had huge success at Stamford Bridge from 2012 to 2019.

During those seven years in west London, Hazard developed into one of Europe's most renowned forwards. The Belgian managed 110 goals and 92 assists in 351 appearances for the Blues and was instrumental in two Premier League title successes (2015 and 2017).

The Blues are willing to to a make a 'downward' offer for their former player and Madrid are reportedly open to negotiating his departure.

Hazard has two years left on his current deal with Real Madrid but a return to Chelsea may be in his sights.

Eden Hazard's transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid proves the grass isn't always greener

A difficult spell for Hazard at Madrid

The worst kept secret in football by the end of the 2019 season was that Eden Hazard was packing his bags and leaving Chelsea to head to Real Madrid.

The Belgian star was linked with Los Blancos throughout the campaign and did nothing to play down rumors of a move. He ended his phenomenal spell with the Stamford Bridge outfit with a 'Man-of-the-Match' performance against Arsenal in the final of the 2018-19 Europa League.

The former Lille star was asked following the final whether it was the end of his Chelsea career, to which he replied (via talkSPORT):

“I think it’s a goodbye. But in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League. I think it’s time for a new challenge."

It has certainly been a challenge for Hazard in La Liga with Real Madrid but for all the wrong reasons.

A lack of form, constant injuries and an irritated fanbase have been the story of his time at the Bernabeu. A return to the Blues may see him return to his usual best.

