Chelsea plotting January move for Premier League star to ease midfield woes: Reports

The lack of midfield options is one of the key issues that Thomas Tuchel has been facing this season at Chelsea. Well, the club are determined to find a solution to this conundrum and according to reports from Fichajes, Chelsea are keen to sign Wolves star Ruben Neves in the January transfer window.

For the past few weeks, Chelsea have been lacking consistency as Tuchel and his squad have dropped valuable points which could hurt their title aspirations. One of the key reasons for the drop in form is the lack of options that the German coach has in the midfield position.

Thomas Tuchel loves to play with two sitting defensive midfielders who will provide defensive cover when his wingbacks move higher up the pitch. Since joining the Blues, Tuchel has always trusted the trio of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic to fill the two midfield positions.

However, the German manager is having one of the toughest tasks of his Chelsea career this season as the duo of Kovacic and Kante have been sidelined due to injury for the past few weeks. This has forced Tuchel to test his squad's depth in the middle of the park.

Ruben Loftus Cheek and recently signed Sual Niguez were asked to step up and fill the void but the duo have failed to live up to the expectations of their manager.

As per reports, Chelsea are now actively looking to purchase a midfielder in this upcoming transfer window and Portuguese international Ruben Neves is one of the names to look after. Reports suggest Chelsea could end up spending a sum of 40-50 million pounds to poach the 24 year old from Wolves.

Neves has been instrumental for Wolves' this season as he has provided great quality in the middle of the park with his defensive and attacking capabilities. Chelsea believe that Neves could easily fit into Tuchel's tactical setup and could do wonders by working alongside the likes of Jorginho and Kante.

The deal is still in its initial stages and there is a long way to go to witness Neves play at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel pleads booing Chelsea fans to support the team

In their last Premier League game, Chelsea ended up taking away just one point from their match against Everton as the match ended at 1-1. Mason Mount scored the only goal for the Blues and on the other side it was Jarrad Branthwaite who came up with the equalizer for the Toffees.

After the final whistle, Chelsea fans ended up showing their frustration by booing at their own squad. The fans weren't happy with the team as they weren't able to find the winner even after taking 25 shots in the game. After the match, Thomas Tuchel addressed the issue and stated that he understands the emotions of the fans.

"You get booed off, it happens, but I don't think it is for the performance. I think the people come, they wish the best for us, they support us and in the end they are disappointed and we are as well. I absolutely refuse to take it personally. These things happen and I can just tell everybody: we need the support. We need the players on top level and we need the supporters on top, top, top level especially when things get a bit tough and a bit tight. We need them even more," said Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea will have quite a test this sunday when the team faces a determined Wolves. Bruno Lage and his team have been building some momentum over the past few weeks and they will certainly try to put out a great performance against the Blues.

