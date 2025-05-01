Chelsea plotting move for LaLIga superstar after learning about his £55m exit clause: Reports

Chelsea look poised for a summer attempt at Ronald Araujo in Barcelona, with a £55 million release clause set to be unlocked in early July. Under Enzo Maresca, the Blues are looking to make defensive changes, and the Uruguayan international is one of their prime targets, as per reports (via Football Fancast).

Ad

Ronald Araujo recently extended his contract with Barcelona until 2031, but the release clause will allow him to depart for £55 million only in July. After this point, the clause will reportedly increase considerably. The Blues are monitoring this situation closely, along with several other clubs such as Bayern Munich and Juventus.

This season has posed challenges for Araujo, including a hamstring injury that kept him out for nearly six months. Since returning, the defender has found it difficult to establish himself as a regular in the starting XI , with manager Hansi Flick favoring a Pau Cubarsi-Inigo Martinez pairing.

Ad

Trending

Even with limited game time, Araujo is still a respected figure within the Barcelona squad, frequently retaining the captain's armband when fit. Chelsea are understandably attracted to him for his leadership and defensive skills.

He is not the only player who the Blues have set their sights on. Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is also another target who fits the recruitment drive at Stamford Bridge, due to his youth. Meanwhile, Araujo's signature could have stiff competition, and the Blues may have to consider breaking the bank to get their man.

Ad

Chelsea, Barcelona, others clash to sign Malian prodigy: Reports

A big battle of transfers has just begun as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City fight against Barcelona for exciting Malian prodigy Aboubacar Maiga. At 16, the young talent has already been compared to Lionel Messi, despite still playing in Africa.

He is currently at the Academie Africa Foot, where he is widely recognized as one of the brightest young talents out of the continent. His performance has attracted top Premier League clubs like Chelsea and La Liga clubs like Barcelona. It is worth noting (via CaughtOffside) that the Blaugrana have an affiliation with his academy.

Ad

This partnership has previously given Barca the ability to sign Ibrahim Diarra to their B team. These ties put the Catalan giants firmly in the race for Maiga's services, but other clubs in the Premier League are hot on their heels.

The English clubs have consistently strong youth programs, and they will all see Maiga as a long-range investment for their midfield options. Come the summer transfer window, a decision will be down to Maiga and his family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More