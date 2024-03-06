Chelsea plotting summer move for La Liga attacker with £43m release clause: Reports

Chelsea have placed Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Sitting 19 points adrift of the top fourth at 11th place in the Premier League, the Blues are on course for an unfruitful season. Although they remain in the mix for the FA Cup, there is good reason for them to start planning for the next campaign.

It appears that squad planning for the summer is underway at Stamford Bridge, with Williams' name added to the wishlist. The winger has attracted interest from Premier League clubs after grabbing six goals and 11 assists in 27 games across competitions.

Williams, 21, is contracted to Bilbao until 2027 after putting pen to paper on a new deal in December last year. However, his release clause, set at around £43 million, has remained unchanged, according to the aforementioned source.

While the fee is deemed affordable to Chelsea, the Spain international's wage demands may prove to be a hindrance. The attacker reportedly earns well over £100,000 a week after tax in Spain. Such a figure would make him one of the London giants' top earners.

Moreover, the Blues are tipped to prioritize a move for an out-and-out striker this summer, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko mooted as options. Any move for Williams could, therefore, depend on how much money the club can generate through player sales.

There are claims that Chelsea need to raise at least £100 million by June 30 to comply with profit and sustainability rules. The figure, though, has been met with rebuttal from the club.

Chelsea's interest in Nico Williams puts Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk's futures in doubt

Known for his pace and dribbling, Nico Williams predominantly plays on the left flank. As a right-footer, the 11-time Spain international likes cutting inside from the left.

It would, therefore, be interesting to see how he fits in at Chelsea as the Blues already have Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk - both left wingers - in their ranks. The 21-year-old's arrival would cast doubt over their futures at Stamford Bridge.

There are no signs that Mauricio Pochettino's side are looking to offload Sterling or Mudryk this summer. The former turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia last year, but it remains to be seen if his stance has changed since then. He has grabbed eight goals and nine assists in 34 games across competitions for his club this term.

Mudryk, meanwhile, has struggled for form since his £89 million move in January last year. The Ukrainian has three goals and assists each from 20 Premier League appearances this season.