Chelsea plotting swap deal with AC Milan as part of summer squad reshuffle - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a swap deal to land AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao this summer as they look for another overhaul this summer.

As reported by The Daily Star, the Blues are ready to push for a deal to land the Portugal international in the summer.

Leao has established himself as one of the best wide forwards in Europe over the past couple of years, having attracted attention from a host of clubs.

Apart from Chelsea, the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid have also been linked with the 23-year-old.

However, the west London side are looking to steal a march on their rivals by plotting a swap deal to land the former Lille star.

Versatile midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is among the stars being considered as makeweights in the deal.

Kalidou Koulibaly is another player who could be offered by the Blues with the Senegal skipper having already attracted interest from the Rossoneri.

The defender has endured a difficult debut season at Stamford Bridge following his £33 million move from Napoli last summer.The 31-year-old could be happy to make a return to Italy to revive his career.

Chelsea outcats Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also believed to be on AC Milan's radar with both being surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Rafael Leao has established himself as one of the most important players at AC Milan following his €35 million move from Lille in 2019.

He played a pivotal role in helping the Rossoneri end their 11-year wait for the Scudetto last year.

He was named the Serie A Most Valuable Player and the Serie A Footballer of the Year and was also named in the Serie A Team of the Year.

The Portugal international has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 games across competitions this campaign.

Chelsea identify Ligue 1 striker as possible first signing under Mauricio Pochettino despite Harry Kane link

Chelsea have reportedly identified Lille striker Jonathan David as their primary target for the summer.

Despite Mauricio Pochettino potentially set to become the next Blues boss, Harry Kane is reportedly not their priority target.

According to Football.London, Arsenal were initially interested in the services of the Canada international.

However, the Gunners have dropped their interest in the Lille forward after signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer.

Chelsea could be set to face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of the dynamic attacker.

David has scored 23 goals and provided four assists in 34 games across competitions this season.

