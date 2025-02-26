Chelsea in pole position to complete signing of 18-year-old Argentine attacking sensation: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to sign Ian Subiabre. The Argentine forward plays for River Plate and could move to West London soon.

Ad

Subiabre is mainly a right winger but can play across the frontline. The 18-year-old joined River Plate on loan from C.A.I. U19 in January 2022 before the move was made permanent that summer. He has made four senior appearances for the Argentine giants.

Former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis, who managed River Plate for around two years, backed Subiabre to have a big impact in the future. As per Football.London (via TEAMtalk), Chelsea are looking to sign the youngster in the summer.

Ad

Trending

The Blues have recently signed a host of South American talent like Estevao Willian, Kendry Paez, and Andrey Santos. One of their South American scouts, Alysson Marins, has now recommended the club to sign Subiabre. The forward's agent Claudio Caniggia also reportedly traveled to London to confirm a transfer.

Subiabre's contract with River Plate expires in December 2026 and it has a release clause worth €30 million. Chelsea, however, are expected to complete a transfer at a lower price. The youngster has also made six appearances for Argentina U20, scoring three goals.

Ad

Enzo Maresca highlights importance of Chelsea's win over Southampton

The Blues ended a three-game losing run across competitions by beating Southampton 4-0 in the Premier League on Tuesday, February 26. Christopher Nkunku (24'), Pedro Neto (36'), Levi Colwill (44'), and Marc Cucurella (78') scored a goal each.

After the game at Stamford Bridge, head coach Enzo Maresca assessed his side's performance, saying (via Chelseafc.com):

Ad

"It was very important because we know from now on every game is important. We are happy to get three points, knowing that if we get three points then we will be up there [in the table] but if we don’t win then we will drop a little bit so it is about how we manage our emotions until the end.

Ad

"For sure, we were happy with the performance but we were happy at Villa because the performance was very good but we just didn’t win. But tonight we are very happy."

With the win, Chelsea moved into fourth place in the Premier League standings. However, they can drop to sixth if Manchester City and Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, respectively, on Wednesday.

The Blues, meanwhile, will next return to action in the UEFA Europa Conference League. They will face Copenhagen away in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on March 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback