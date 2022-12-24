Chelsea in pole position to sign Premier League superstar despite interest from Manchester United and Manchester City: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to land West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice despite interest from Manchester United and Manchester City. As per The Mirror, Chelsea hold an advantage over their rivals for the signature of Rice due to a number of factors.

Declan Rice has been subject to interest from clubs across Europe, particularly England following his performances in the Premier League. At just 23 years of age, the defensive midfielder has become a key player for both club and country and also captains the Hammers.

The England international has become one of the first names on the teamsheet in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions side. He continues to attract interest from a host of clubs but it is Chelsea who are in the driver's seat.

According to The Mirror report, Rice looks likely to opt to join the Blues ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City as he is a boyhood Blue. He came through the youth ranks at the west London club before being released at the age of 14.

Ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard expressed an interest in bringing Rice back to Stamford Bridge but his successor Thomas Tuchel was not the midfielder's biggest admirer. However, Graham Potter is looking to revive the Blues' interest in Rice.

It is understood that owner Todd Boehly is ready to splash the cash to land both Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in the summer. The duo already play alongside each other in the England side and could join forces at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount's presence at the club could be another factor for Rice to choose Chelsea due to his close friendship with the attacking midfielder.

Rice has already made 213 appearances for West Ham and has 39 caps for England. His contract at the London Stadium expires in the summer of 2024.

Chelsea eye free transfer of Inter Milan defender

The west London outfit are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar on a free transfer next summer.

Blues owner Todd Boehly is understood to be happy to back new manager Graham Potter heavily next summer ahead of his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

"Onana is 100% focused on Inter, and Robin Gosens is now back in top form". Inter director Ausilio: "We've made an important bid to Milan Škriniar as we want to extend his contract. We are optimistic, it's up to Škriniar".

The Blues are looking for defensive reinforcements, with Thiago Silva nearing the end of his career. Kalidou Koulibaly is also in his thirties and has struggled to impress following his summer move from Napoli.

Skriniar's contract with Inter Milan expires in the summer and he has been linked with an exit on a free transfer.

