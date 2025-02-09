Chelsea prepare €50 million bid for PL star linked with Liverpool - Reports 

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo in the summer. They are also preparing an offer worth €50 million for him.

Semenyo has been excellent for Bournemouth this season. He is known for his dribbling skills but also his versatility, directness, and efficiency in attack. He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 26 games across competitions. He has helped the Cherries reach seventh in the Premier League table after 24 games.

Semenyo's performances have seen him garner interest from top clubs in the league. As per Fichajes.net, Chelsea are preparing a €50 million offer to sign him in the summer. The Blues have signed many attackers in recent years like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, and more. However, they have failed to impress.

As per Caught Offside, Liverpool are also in the race to sign Semenyo in the summer. Mohamed Salah's contract is set to expire this summer and there has been speculation about his future. Regardless, he'll turn 33 this year and the Reds are looking for a long-term replacement.

Semenyo's contract with Bournemouth expires in 2029. While Chelsea are preparing a €50 million offer, the Cherries are expected to demand a higher fee amidst a potential bidding war.

Journalist reports Chelsea and Liverpool target could leave current club this summer

Journalist Christian Falk has reported that Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer. If the German side fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, they could have to sell him due to financial constraints. They are 11th in the Bundesliga table, six points behind fourth-placed VfB Stuttgart.

Falk reported:

“We have to keep an eye on Jamie Gittens. If Dortmund doesn’t reach the Champions League, I think they will have to sell him.

“Bayern are interested, though I’m not sure if they would be prepared to spend their money on him. If they manage to sell Tel – and don’t move for Nkunku – there’s a chance. Otherwise, it’ll be difficult!”

Chelsea and Liverpool are both interested in signing the Englishman. The 20-year-old winger has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 31 games across competitions this season. His contract with Dortmund expires in 2028.

Both Premier League giants, however, will also have to compete with Manchester United for Gittens' signature. Bayern Munich are also looking to sign him in the summer.

