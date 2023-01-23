Chelsea prepare for busy end to January transfer window as Everton duo identified among 4 potential signings: Reports

Everton duo Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana are among four players targeted by Chelsea in the final week of the winter transfer window, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Chelsea have had a busy January window so far, having added six new players to their ranks. Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix (loan), Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos have all joined the club this month.

The Blues intend to further strengthen their squad before the window closes at the end of the month. A midfielder and a right-back appear to be at the top of their wishlist ahead of the final week of the window.

Graham Potter's side are expected to return with a new offer for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to the aforementioned source. They had an initial £70 million bid rejected by the Primeira Liga club earlier this month, but will make another attempt to sign him.

Benfica are adamant that they will not sell Fernandez unless the £106 million release clause in his contract is triggered. It remains to be seen if Chelsea will eventually agree to meet the Portuguese club's asking price.

Should they fail in their efforts to sign the Argentine, the London giants could make another offer for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. They recently had a £55 million bid rejected by the Seagulls, but remain keen on the Ecuadorian.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are also in the market for a new right-back to provide cover for Reece James. They have identified Olympique Lyonnais' Malo Gusto and seemingly tabled a bid for him.

Meanwhile, Everton duo Gordon and Onana have also emerged as targets for Chelsea in the final stretch of the window. They are prepared to test the Toffees' resolve after the Merseyside-based club sacked Frank Lampard.

Chelsea rekindle interest in Gordon

The Blues failed in an attempt to acquire Gordon's services from Premier League rivals Everton last summer. However, the Englishman reportedly remains a player of interest to them.

Gordon is widely expected to seek a move away from Goodison Park during the ongoing transfer window. While Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in him, Potter's side are also considering making an offer.

The London giants have also identified Onana, who joined Everton from Lille ahead of the 2022-23 season, as a potential recruit. They are aware that the Toffees could be forced to sell some of their players due to Financial Fair Play issues.

Chelsea could reportedly allow both Gordon and Onana to remain at Everton for the rest of the season should they sign them.

